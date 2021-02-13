Katelyn Runck Shows Off Curvy Form In Plunging Crop Top And Scanty Boy Shorts

Fitness guru Katelyn Runck updated her Instagram account on Saturday, February 13, with some attention-grabbing new content of herself, impressing her 2.4 million followers.

The 29-year-old was captured in a bathroom for the two-slide series, a white bathtub visible in the background. She took center stage in every frame, striking some sultry poses that displayed her killer curves.

In the first image, Katelyn sat on a toilet seat with a flamingo-print seat cover as the right side of her figure faced the camera. She leaned her body back against the tank and grabbed her long raven-colored hair with her left hand. She pouted and looked directly in front of her, averting the lens. The second snapshot displayed her entire form as it was captured from farther away. She posed similarly in that frame, except she grabbed her locks with her right hand and lifted her left leg into mid-air while pointing her toes.

She flaunted her enviable form in some skimpy bedroom apparel. Her white top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, its cropped style displaying much of her chiseled midsection. A low-cut neckline gave way to a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the garment with scantily cut boy shorts that featured a red lipstick print and a black elastic waistband. The skintight bottoms hugged her curvaceous figure, putting her hips and round booty on display. Fans also got a good look at her toned thighs and legs.

She added some glitz to the revealing ensemble by rocking a pair of diamond stud earrings.

She revealed she was captured somewhere in Florida for the photo shoot, per the post’s geotag. She also indicated that Lee LHGFX, a Los Angeles and Miami-based photographer, was the visionary behind the shots.

In the caption, she expressed to her fans that she enjoyed taking baths. She then asked them what their plans were for the day.

The slideshow accumulated more than 7,000 likes in just 29 minutes, proving to be very popular with social media users. More than 200 fans also articulated their sweet thoughts in the comments section.

“You are spectacular,” one individual wrote, adding several heart-eye symbols to their words.

“Katelyn, that is just stunning! Gorgeous,” chimed in another admirer.

“OMG! A vision of perfection,” a third fan added.

“Oh my, what an incredible body shape! Love it,” gushed a fourth user.

Katelyn often serves sizzling-hot looks on her Instagram feed. On Friday, she shared some images of herself in curve-hugging activewear. That content has received more than 23,000 likes so far.