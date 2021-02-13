Katelyn Runck Shows Off Curvy Form In Plunging Crop Top And Scanty Boy Shorts

Fitness guru Katelyn Runck updated her Instagram account on Saturday, February 13, with some attention-grabbing new content of herself, impressing her 2.4 million followers.

The 29-year-old was captured in a bathroom for the two-slide series as a white bathtub was visible in the background. She took center stage in every frame, striking some sultry poses that displayed her killer curves.

In the first image, Katelyn sat on a toilet seat with a flamingo-print seat cover as the right side of her figure faced the camera. She leaned her body back against the tank and grabbed her long raven-colored hair with her left hand. She pouted and looked directly in front of her, averting the camera’s lens. The second snapshot displayed her entire form as it was captured from farther away. She posed similarly in that frame, except she grabbed her locks with her right hand and lifted her left leg into mid-air while pointing her toes.

She flaunted her enviable form in some skimpy bedroom apparel. Her white top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulder and down her back, a cropped body that flaunted much of her chiseled midsection, and a low-cut neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the garment with scantily cut boy shorts that featured a red lipstick print and a black elastic waistband. The skintight bottoms hugged her curvaceous figure, putting her hips and round booty on display. Also on show was her toned thighs and legs.

She added some glitz to the revealing ensemble by rocking a pair of diamond stud earrings.

She revealed that she was captured somewhere in Florida for the photoshoot, per the post’s geotag. She also indicated that Lee LHGFX, a Los Angeles and Miami based photographer, was the visionary behind the shots.

In the caption, she expressed to her fans that she enjoys taking baths. She then asked them what their plans are for the day.

The slideshow accumulated more than 7,000 likes in just 29 minutes after going live, proving to be very popular with social media users. More than 200 fans also articulated their sweet thoughts on the model in the comments section.

“You are spectacular,” one individual commented, adding several heart-eye symbols.

“Katelyn, that is just stunning! Gorgeous,” another admirer chimed in.

“OMG! A vision of perfection,” a third fan added.

“Oh my, what an incredible body shape! Love it,” a fourth user gushed.

Katelyn often serves sizzling-hot looks on her Instagram feed. Just yesterday, she shared some images of herself in curve-hugging activewear. That content has received more than 23,000 likes so far