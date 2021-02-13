Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Reveals ‘Happy Place’ In String Bikini

Candice Swanepoel showed off her “happy place” on Instagram this week as she posed in a skimpy string bikini. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed in a colorful number for the February 12 upload as she put her model body on full show and sizzled on the sand.

The snap showed the South African star standing with her legs apart in a strong pose in front of several very large palm leaves. Candice had her arms down by her sides as her tanned skin glowed with her feet buried in the sand.

She showed plenty of skin in her bright orange bikini, which was taken from her swimwear line Tropic of C. It was made of two triangles that sat over her chest to show off her décolletage with strings over both shoulders and around her torso.

Candice kept things matching with bottoms in the same color. They sat under her navel with strings tied into bows over her hips. The mom of two pulled them up to draw attention to her seriously slim waist and impressive abs while also making her uber long, toned legs look even longer.

Candice went barefoot but shone with several accessories. She wore dangly gold earrings, a statement gold necklace with multiple pendants, and an anklet on her right ankle.

The supermodel tagged the official account of Tropic of C and photographer Eduardo Bravin.

In the caption, she said she was in her “happy place” and asked her 15 million followers to share theirs in the comments section.

She added the hashtag “#praiana,” seemingly as a reference to the style of her swimwear, and also tagged the brand.

Plenty of fans flooded the comments section with messages of praise.

“Simply WOW!,” one person commented with three fire emoji.

“Body goals,” another comment read with the same symbol and three heart eye faces.

“Lindaaaaa rainhaaa,” a third person wrote in Portuguese with two fire and two red hearts, which in English means (via Google Translate), “Beautifulllll queennn.”

“Idol you are an iconic,” another Instagram user told her.

The upload was a big hit, attracting 150,600 likes and more than 430-plus comments in under 17 hours.

Candice previously gave fans a peek at her toned booty in another set of stunning bikini snaps shared to Tropic of C’s Instagram last month. The mom of two wowed in a spaghetti strap black crop top with thong bottoms as she pulled several poses in a golden glow.