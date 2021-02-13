Chloe Saxon Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Black Lace Teddy On Instagram

On Friday, February 12, Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram page to treat her 920,000 followers with a jaw-dropping update. The British model rocked an all-black lace teddy that flaunted her ample assets and hourglass figure.

Chloe looked nothing short of gorgeous in a scanty one-piece undergarment that perfectly accentuated her insane physique. The risqué ensemble was made of sheer fabric with intricate lace patterns. The halter-style design helped highlight her shoulders and slim arms.

The piece had cutouts across her toned midsection, and it all showed glimpses of her flat tummy. Notably, the chest portion of the undergarment was structured similar to a bra with scalloped edges. It had soft cups that were cut so small that they hardly contained her voluptuous breasts. Despite the lack of pads, the thick fabric managed to protect her nipples from view.

The lower part of the lingerie was just as scanty. It featured high-cut sides that exposed plenty of skin around the bikini area. She completed her barely there outfit by sporting a pair of fishnet and lace stockings, attached to her teddy through adjustable satin bands.

In the first pic, Chloe could be seen lounging on what looked like a pink bed. She sat with her thighs closed, leaning to the side as she placed her right hand on the mattress to support her body. Meanwhile, she placed her left arm behind her booty. The hottie looked straight into the lens with her lips parted and a sultry gaze.

The second image showed the influencer in a similar stance and expression. Although, the pic appeared to have been taken at closer proximity than the previous snap. Pillows and a vase filled with flowers were visible in the background.

Chloe wore her brunette hair up in a high ponytail. Her locks were mostly styled straight and curled along the ends. She sported a pair of stud earrings as her only accessory.

The Kim Kardashian lookalike paired the picture with a short caption. She also shared that her lingerie came from Fashion Nova and tagged the brand in the post.

The newest addition to her feed garnered more than 15,500 likes and over 250 comments in less than a day of going live on the platform. Her online admirers dropped messages and compliments about her enviable body. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their admiration for the model.

“Can’t stop staring at this,” a fan commented, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are the goddess of beauty,” gushed another admirer.

“Woah! You look better than Kim! So hot!!!” added a third follower.