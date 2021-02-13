What Teresa Giudice’s Ex-Husband And Kids Really Think About Her New Boyfriend

The 'RHONJ' star is revealing if she'll ever get married again.

Teresa Giudice has revealed what her former husband Joe Giudice and their three daughters really think about her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about the reactions of those closest to her after she went public with her new man last year following her divorce from her ex-husband of 20 years.

Speaking to E! News, Teresa confessed that she’s had plenty of support from Joe, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, and said her daughters of big fans of her new man.

“They like him, they think he’s great also, which I’m glad,” Teresa said.

“And Joe’s happy for me, I’m happy for Joe. Right now he’s living in the Bahamas so everything’s good. We’re all a happy family, which I’m glad,” she added. The couple announced their separation in December 2019 and officially divorced in September 2020 after years of legal trouble that saw Joe deported to his home country of Italy.

Teresa also spoke out about going public with her new romance and how she told her daughters. She made the decision not to tell her family about her new relationship right away, though they’re now all very open and two of her kids have also been introduced to Joe’s new girlfriend.

“The girls went to Italy and met his girlfriend… And then when I met Luis, I didn’t tell them right away but when it was the right time I told them and it was all good.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The star got candid about if she ever sees herself getting married again.

She admitted that she has “no idea” if she’ll walk down the aisle for the second time but added that she’s open to “whatever is meant to be.”

Teresa also shared how she believes Luis was sent to her by her parents, who featured on the Bravo reality show. Her mom Antonia passed away in March 2017 and her dad, Giacinto, died in April 2020, just a few months before she started dating her new man.

She recalled how she asked them to send her “an amazing person” and said she “met him a few weeks later on the same street.”

Teresa has been very open about her new romance and has shared various photos with him on her Instagram account. Late last month, the 48-year-old mom of three wowed when she showed off her ageless body in a two-piece as they hit the beach together.

In the caption, she wrote that he made her “heart smile.”