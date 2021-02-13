Amanda Trivizas Flaunts Perky Assets & Fit Figure In Sexy Lingerie Set

Amanda Trivizas took to Instagram on Friday, February 12 to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique. The brand new snaps showed the Greek-Ecuadorian influencer in nothing but her sexy underwear set that left little to the imagination.

Amanda wore a skimpy white lingerie set. The top boasted a sporty look that featured a scoop neckline and showed a tantalizing view of her cleavage. The chest area seemed fully lined, which covered her buxom curves from being exposed. However, the top appeared to be cut so small that it struggled to contain her ample chest. Narrow straps went over her shoulders for support and secured the undergarment in place. Several words were printed in black across the center of the piece.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that boasted high-cut legs, which highlighted the curves of her hips. It also helped elongate her legs. The v-shaped fabric was potentially too revealing, but the material was thick enough to cover the necessary bits. Notably, the word “Honey” was printed on the front. The back portion, on the other hand, featured a thong design that showcased her perky buns.

The hottie wore a pair of socks to complete her barely there outfit.

Amanda was snapped indoors in her scanty attire, seemingly in a photo shoot location. She posed by squatting on the floor with her thighs parted. The babe brought both of her hands to her head to grab some sections of hair. Her shoulders were uneven, and her right arm was raised higher than the other, showing a glimpse of her flawless armpit. She looked straight into the camera while tilting her head to the side.

The studio lights illuminated her body and tanned complexion.

In the second pic, Amanda posed sideways as she did a tiptoe to make herself seem taller in the photo. She stood with one foot forward and placed her left hand over her chest. Meanwhile, her other hand touched the shiny wall. She gazed at the lens with a seductive expression.

Amanda sported minimal jewelry with her scanty ensemble, letting viewers focus solely on her intimate set. She chose to wear a pair of small hoop earrings. She left her brunette locks down and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell on her back with the ends reaching past her booty.

The newest upload proved to be a hit. After being published, the post accrued more than 56,100 likes and 470-plus messages. Many of her social media followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise, telling her she looked so hot and beautiful.

“You are a blessing to us fans. So gorgeous!!” gushed an admirer.

“The most beautiful woman,” wrote another fan.