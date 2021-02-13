Valerie Cossette Snaps A Flirty Selfie While Wearing Red Lingerie

Valerie Cossette’s jaw dropping curves were on show on Instagram this week as she shared a flirty lingerie selfie ahead of Valentine’s Day. The Canadian model spotlighted her pert derrière by leaning her booty on a bathroom sink, turning her shoulder to the camera as she snapped the pic in the mirror.

The brunette beauty accentuated her curves in a red two-piece set that flattered her hourglass figure. She rocked cheeky shorts that clung to her voluptuous assets and flashed her toned buns. They had sexy side slits to show a bit of extra skin. Her sculpted midriff was exposed between the high-rise waistline and a deep-cut bra that bared a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.

The lingerie was decorated with a black lace trim that matched the spaghetti shoulder straps on her top, adding a chic touch to the revealing look. The palette complemented her fair skin tone and raven tresses, and made her body art pop. The tattooed model displayed her impressive sleeve and gave fans a peek of the ink on her other forearm as she held up the phone. The tat on her stomach was also on show, as was the one on her thigh.

Valerie spruced up the hot look with an entire collection of jewelry. She wore an opulent wrist watch and several rings on her fingers. A dainty pearl bracelet added sophistication to her attire. She also appeared to sport large hoop earrings, which were hid almost entirely beneath her cascading tresses.

The stunner arched her back, emphasizing her small waist and perky chest. She cocked her shoulder as she peered into the screen, stretching out her arm over her hip and thigh. Her fingers fanned out on the phone case, allowing viewers to admire her elegant stiletto manicure.

Valerie captioned her selfie with a rose emoji for a romantic touch.

Followers went crazy over the sultry share, clicking the “like” button on her post more than 89,800 times. The enticing look also brought fans to the comments section by the masses. As many as 1,556 people flocked to compliment Valerie’s seductive appearance and flood her with loving emoji.

“Omg womancrush [sic],” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji and three heart eyes. “Love your hair your body your face!! Perfect woman,” continued the message.

“Absolutely intoxicating,” raved another admirer.

“Be my valentine,” chimed in a third fan.

“In the next life, I’m coming back as a bathroom sink,” quipped a fourth user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Valerie kicked off Valentine’s Day early this year. A selfie shared January 22 saw the 27-year-old sizzle in a red lace lingerie set and matching thigh-high boots. That upload was another big hit, scoring over 77,200 likes from her eager audience.