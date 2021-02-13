Nicole Thorne Flaunts Cleavage & Bare Thighs In Sexy Black Dress

Nicole Thorne slayed the little black dress look in her most recent Instagram update on February 13. The Australian beauty rocked an off-the-shoulder number from Fashion Nova that showed plenty of cleavage, flashing her tempting décolletage and bare thighs.

The bodycon-fit dress did nothing but favors for Nicole’s hourglass figure, accentuating her perky chest, small waist, and curvy hips. The outfit arrested attention with a tantalizing low-cut neckline that turned her toned shoulders and chiseled collar bone into a focal point. Also of note was its short length. It grazed just to the middle of her sculpted thighs, displaying her sexy pins.

Nicole teased fans as she pulled the hemline higher on her leg, baring a bit of extra skin. She struck a flirty pose by grazing her shoulder with her finger tips, all the while fixing the camera with a sultry stare. Her slender arms were accentuated by long, fitted sleeves that reached her fingers. Likewise, the ruched fabric seemed to emphasize her curves, clinging to every inch of her fit body.

The stunner wore her dark tresses parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that framed her face. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace that was barely visible against her bronzed skin. She also wore a matching band ring and coordinated her manicure with her dress.

Another shot saw her cocking her hip and parting her legs. She raised her hand, brushing her hair behind her ear, and pursed her voluptuous lips. Nicole included a third photo in which she showed off her “cheeky smile.” She closed her eyes and lowered her hand, grazing her cheek.

The sizzling brunette was snapped against a white backdrop that gave prominence to her sexy-chic attire. The only element of décor was a large mirror where, Nicole snaps many of her full-body selfies.

The photos have only been live for a short period of time but have already been showered with love from Nicole’s adoring fans. Many of her online admirers and fellow Aussie models, such as Abby Dowse and Skye Wheatley, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their adoration.

“Pretty babe,” wrote Abby, followed by a heart.

“Beautiful,” said Skye, adding two hearts.

“You look stunning and wow you are always beautiful xxxx,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“You look amazing in that outfit,” exclaimed a fourth follower, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

Earlier this week, Nicole ignited her timeline with a risqué lingerie post that stunned her followers. The model flashed her bombshell curves in a see-through black mesh set from the same brand, flaunting her insanely toned body as she posed by a window.