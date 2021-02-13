NBA Rumors: Nikola Vucevic Trade Could Help Warriors Set Up Another ‘Superteam’ In Golden State

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal before the 2021 trade deadline. With the current assets that they have, the Warriors could push through with their plan of adding another legitimate superstar to their roster this season. One of the most realistic trade targets for Golden State is veteran center Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire Vucevic from the Magic before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, Golden State would be sending a package that includes Kelly Oubre Jr., Kevon Looney, Brad Wanamaker, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round pick, and another future first-rounder to the Magic in exchange for Vucevic. Though it would cost them a potential lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the suggested trade would make a lot of sense for the Warriors.

As Tran noted, bringing Vucevic to Bay Area wouldn’t only boost the Warriors’ chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season, but it would also help them set up another “superteam” when Klay Thompson officially returns to the court next year.

“Vucevic is having a solid season where he is averaging 23.3 PPG and 11.6 RPG while shooting a stellar 42% from 3PT range. While his statistics would inevitably decline on the Golden State Warriors due to him not being the offensive focus, a trade for Nikola Vucevic sets the Warriors up to be a superteam. Their starting lineup would be insane once Klay Thompson gets back, as they’d have strong players at every position. Adding Vucevic and Thompson to this version of the Warriors would be amazing, and would let the Warriors compete for more championships within the coming years.”

Alex Menendez / Getty Images

Vucevic may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Nikola Jokic, but he would still be an intriguing addition to Golden State. His arrival in Bay Area would further improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor and give them a major upgrade at the starting center position. Aside from being a reliable scoring option, he’s also a great rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 30-year-old center is averaging 24.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With his ability to knock down shots from the three-point range and play unselfish basketball, Vucevic wouldn’t have a hard time making himself fit alongside Stephen Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State.

Vucevic may not have shown any indication that he’s no longer happy in Orlando but at this point in his career, he would definitely be better off being traded to a legitimate title contender. Instead of being stuck in a mediocre team like the Magic, forming another “superteam” with Curry, Thompson, and Green in Bay Area would give him a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship title before he permanently ends his NBA career.