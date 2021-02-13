Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Cleavage & Toned Physique In A Pink Crop Top & Matching Shorts

Isabella Buscemi flaunted her assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 2.7 million followers on Friday, February 12. The hot entrepreneur wore a skintight fitness set in the multi-photo update.

The bright pink two-piece set included a crop top and body-hugging shorts. The top boasted a deep neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The garment doubled as sportswear as it came from her activewear brand, Pcheebum. It had a tight fit on her bust that made her cleavage pop. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her abs and taut stomach. The tie-up feature along the sides created its ruched appearance, and its short sleeves helped highlight her lean arms.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The thick waistband hugged her tiny waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips down to her upper thighs. The bright-colored ensemble complemented her flawlessly tanned complexion.

Isabella completed her look by wearing white trainers.

Dressed in her sexy sportswear, she was snapped inside a studio. In the first pic, she posed in the middle of the frame with her legs parted and her left heel raised. She let her arms hang on her side as she gazed at something that caught her attention.

In the second snap, the hottie changed her stance. She faced the camera while tugging at her bottoms, using both hands. She looked straight into the lens with a serious expression.

Isabella turned around in the third photo. She directed her back to the camera and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze.

The influencer accessorized with a two-toned watch, a ring, and her nameplate necklace. For the photo op, she left her highlighted locks down, parted in the center, and styled straight.

In the caption, Isabella wrote an inspirational message for her fans and added a heart emoji. She also tagged Pcheebum’s Instagram page in the post.

As of this writing, her latest social media upload has amassed more than 36,500 likes and over 230 comments, as eager admirers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section to write compliments about her amazing figure. Several others didn’t know how to express their feelings for the model in words and chimed in with a mix of emoji instead.

“You look gorgeous in that pink set! Your work is amazing. Congratulations!” one of her followers commented.

“You are too sexy!!! So beautiful, as well,” wrote another fan.

“So cute! I want this in my wardrobe! Good job!” added a third admirer.