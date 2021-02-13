Vale Genta And Ayla Woodruff Drop It Down Low While Rocking Crop Tops And Tight Pants

Vale and Ayla danced in front of a mirror.

Instagram models Vale Genta and Ayla Woodruff had a mini dance party in front of a mirror, and the smooth moves that they served up seriously dazzled their online audience.

Vale took to her IG page on Saturday night to share footage of the two friends’ getting their groove on and looking great while doing it. The influencer was dressed to impress in a tiny cropped halter top with two back ties. She coupled it with a pair of skintight white pants. Her bottoms boasted back pockets, a high waist, and a cropped length with flared ankles. She added some extra flair to her look with her footwear, which was a pair of white patent-leather boots with high stacked heels. She wore her blond hair down with curled ends.

As for Ayla, the YouTuber opted to wear a pair of curve-hugging black leggings that didn’t restrict her range of motion. She also bared her belly by wearing a crop top, but hers was a chunky white sweater. When she lifted her arms up, she flashed the red bralette that she wore underneath it. She completed her outfit with beige high-heeled sandals, and she styled her ombre hair in a loose ponytail.

The social media stars looked like they were having a blast with a group of friends that included at least two other people. They were filmed inside a residence with a high ceiling and hardwood floors. A few framed photos leaned against the wall, along with a tall mirror.

It was the reflective surface that attracted the attention of Vale and her pal. They stood in front of it and transformed their space into a dance club with a little help from a blue light and a sound system that was playing the song “Miss You” by Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, and Tory Lanez. The girls moved each time Tory sang and paused when he paused.

Both girls dropped it down low more than once. The first time Ayla popped back up, she saucily placed one hand on Vale’s hip. She also turned around and leaned over so that her peachy posterior was aimed in her dance partner’s direction. The clip concluded with the friends having a good laugh over their antics and high-fiving each other.

The gals were joined by two unidentified guys whose reflections could be seen in the mirror, and one of them was filming their playful performance.

The content creators’ impromptu collaboration racked up over 9,000 likes during the first three hours it was live on Vale’s page. Her followers deemed the duo “beautiful” and “gorgeous” in the comments section.

Vale usually flies solo in the posts that her followers love, with some of her most recent popular shares being modeling shots from her trip to St. Barths.