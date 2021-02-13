Abby Dowse Slays In Risqué Fishnet Outfit On Instagram: ‘All I Want For Valentine’s Day Is You’

Abby Dowse kicked off Valentine’s Day weekend with a seductive Instagram share, to the delight of her enamored fans. The blond bombshell poured her insane figure into a risqué fishnet bodysuit, flaunting her jaw-dropping curves as she sprawled out by the pool.

The Aussie hottie posed provocatively on her back with her knees raised and her thighs open. She stretched out her elbows past her head, placing one hand on her golden mane. Her midriff was arched up in a way that pushed her perky chest into focus. The photo captured her in profile, offering a sensational view of her sculpted body and teasing her pert posterior.

Abby’s busty assets were left nearly in full view of the camera in the see-through bodysuit. While the red netted number offered plenty of coverage to her flawless figure due to its long-sleeve design and conservative neckline, its gauzy fabric left barely anything to the imagination, flashing Abby’s chiseled curves.

The sizzling blonde opted to ditch her bra and let everything hang out in the figure-hugging one-piece, which clung tightly to her chest and midriff. Abby edited the photo for Instagram, censoring her nipples. Her ample cleavage was fully visible through the racy outfit, which also showed a tantalizing glimpse of her toned buns and exposed her long, lean legs.

The bodysuit was covered with numerous sparkling white pearls that further called attention to Abby’s fit physique and sensational curves. The model added extra bling with some gold jewelry, rocking large textured hoop earrings, a pendant necklace, and a couple of rings on her fingers. She styled her tresses into a messy topknot, driving up the sexiness factor.

Abby lounged on the edge of the pool, basking in the sunshine with her eyes closed. The clear, turquoise water made her outfit pop, which, in turn, accentuated her glowing tan. The barefoot babe grazed the tiles with her finger, displaying her chic white manicure.

The model penned a flirty caption for her post, blowing her audience a kiss via emoji. Followers were quick to return the favor, flooding the comments section with kisses and hearts.

Many left gushing messages wherein they raved about her hotness. Others expressed their admiration with emoji alone as they struggled with words.

“Unearthly beauty,” commented one person.

“That back arch,” remarked another fan. “This is straight up magical [fire emoji] So insanely gorgeous,” they added.

“You look absolutely gorgeous I’m sure you have loads of valentines Abby [you are] hotter than the sun Abby,” wrote a third user.

“@abbydowse all I want for valentines is you,” chimed in a fourth devotee, trailed by a string of heart eyes.

The update quickly amassed more than 390 messages and over 17,600 likes, proving to be very popular with her online admirers.

The social media maven has been sharing some seriously sultry content ahead of Valentine’s Day. A photo posted Thursday showed the 31-year-old looking like a total smokeshow in sexy black lace lingerie and fishnet stockings. Abby posed on the floor for the steamy upload, going down on her knees as she leaned on her bed.