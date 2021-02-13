Jilissa Zoltko Stuns By The Pool While Rocking A Tiny Black Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko has been enjoying the warm weather in barely there outfits that show off her fantastic figure. In a new share posted on Friday, February 12, the American model took to Instagram to post a tantalizing, four-photo update of herself hanging out poolside in a skimpy, two-piece swimsuit that put her killer curves front and center.

In the new post, Jilissa was lounging on the pool deck while clad in her dark-colored swimwear. Avid fans of the influencer were familiar with the place, as it was seen in many of her social media uploads.

In the first pic, Jilissa sat on the handrail with her body angled slightly to the side. She raised her left leg and bent her knee, emphasizing her curvy hips. The babe tilted her head to the side as she faced the camera with a big smile on her face. Her flawless skin glowed in the shot.

Behind her were walls that were not alike, making the background look interesting.

The second snap featured Jilissa in a similar stance. This time, she had an intense stare and an expression that appeared sultry. She also raised her left hand and touched her hair. The third image featured the hottie in a completely different pose. She turned around to show her perky booty. She looked over her shoulder to face the camera, offering the brightest smile.

In the last photo, Jilissa still had her backside facing the lens. She lifted her chin toward the sky with her eyes closed while smiling.

Jilissa sported a tiny black bikini top. The triangle cups were cut so small that they barely covered her shapely chest. A glimpse of her sideboob was visible in the pictures. The plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. Thin straps clung to her neck for support, pushing her breasts inward.

She wore a matching bottom that was just as revealing. The scanty garment featured high leg cuts that helped accentuate her slender hips. Notably, a minuscule piece of fabric covered her privates. The bathing suit sat low on her hips, far beneath her navel. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her flat tummy and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

The law student accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a bangle, and rings. She wore her long, blond hair down and styled in loose waves. She let the lengths cascade over her shoulders, with some strands grazing her bust.

Jilissa shared that her bikini set came from White Fox Swim. She tagged the brand in both the caption and the picture.

Plenty of her avid admirers wrote gushing messages in the comments section. Countless fans raved about her bombshell curves, while some followers went crazy over her beauty. As of this writing, the picture has gained more than 42,700 likes and upward of 550 comments.

“You beautiful human,” a fan wrote.

“You are gorgeous!” gushed another follower.