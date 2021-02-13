Kiki Passo Strikes A Bombshell Pose While Wearing Sexy Lingerie: ‘Happy Almost Valentine’s Day’

Kiki Passo enticed fans with a sultry showing of skin ahead of Valentine’s Day. The hot Brazilian model took to her Instagram page Friday to show off her insane curves in sexy lingerie, striking a bombshell pose as she leaned her back against an open door.

The blond beauty sizzled in a white lingerie set made out of a see-through lace fabric that flashed her perky assets. Flirty inserts of transparent mesh rendered the look even more revealing, adorning the front of her panties as well as the bra cups and underband. Both pieces were decorated with a scalloped fringed trim that further lured the gaze to Kiki’s chiseled curves, turning her cleavage and hips into a focal point.

The set also boasted a v-shaped waistline that flaunted her toned tummy. It dipped well bellow her belly button, stretching high on her waist and accentuating her lean physique.

The tantalizing picture captured Kiki outdoors. The gorgeous model soaked up the sun as she sprawled out with her arms raised above her head. She cocked her hip and raised her knee, tucking her bare foot behind her shin. Her eyes were closed and her lips were parted in a provocative expression. Sunlight poured over her sculpted body, traversing the frame in a diagonal and casting a spotlight on her hourglass curves. The rest of the photo was engulfed in shade, along with Kiki’s legs, making her thighs, midriff, and chest pop into attention.

The 23-year-old wore her hair down for the shoot, allowing her tresses to brush over her shoulder. Her locks framed her face in loose waves, emphasizing her beautiful features.

Her accessories were also on point, as Kiki rocked an elegant locket pendant and chic bracelet. The jewelry drew the eye toward her busty chest, which the bra’s push-up effect further highlighted.

The glass door she leaned on had a dark frame that provided the perfect contrast to her bright-white lingerie and glowing tan. A few ornaments, including a pair of shimmering glass vases and a wire sculpture, were laid out on the floor next to her, adding a sophisticated touch to the shot.

The upload didn’t fail to arouse the interest of Kiki’s fans, reeling in more than 39,600 likes in the first 12 hours of being live. In addition, 360 people left messages under the suggestive photo, along with flattering emoji.

“This is my favorite picture to exist not just of you any picture ever,” gushed one person.

“I hated Valentine’s Day until rn,” declared another Instagrammer.

The smoking-hot look was noticed by many of Kiki’s fellow models and influencers, who flocked to the comments section to show their appreciation.

“Holy moly,” wrote Isabella Buscemi, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“My favorite Victoria’s Secret angel,” chimed in Jessica Bartlett, leaving a trail of heart eyes.