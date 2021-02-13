Katya Elise Henry Flashes Practically Bare Booty In Stunning New Slideshow

Buxom beauty Katya Elise Henry has never been shy about showing her jaw-dropping assets on social media. With her latest offering, though, the model/influencer seemingly entered a new stratosphere with one of the most alluring presentations of her bodacious booty ever to appear on her tempting Instagram timeline.

On Friday evening, the noted curve queen ignited the platform with a pair of pictures in which she had been snapped from behind in an ultra-revealing thong bikini set. While she stopped just short of appearing nude, the skimpy ensemble covered next to nothing across the sexy spread.

Henry captioned the post by seemingly referencing her own natural beauty.

In short order, fans were double-tapping her latest upload at a breakneck pace, racking up more than 200,000 likes in less than three hours. They also descended upon the comments section en masse to praise the pictorial.

“Best booty on the gram,” one devotee declared. “No doubt. [heart-eye emoji]”

“That wedgie pull is everything,” a second fan wrote, in reference to Henry’s garment adjustment in one of the photos.

“Looking like a double wide surprise,” a third admirer added. “GAW DAYUM.”

“Omgshhh you did it on this shot..SIMPLY AMAZING,” a fourth follower exclaimed.

Both photos featured the camera positioned behind Henry and shooting at an upward angle, which emphasized her hindquarters. However, the first slide also offered sneak peeks at her fabulous front-side assets.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native struck a pose with her upper body twisting slightly to her right in the picture. As a result, she lit up the frame by showing significant sideboob; a small portion of her picturesque face could also be seen due to the twist.

Still, it was her delectable derrière that took top honors, as it was left totally bare save for the ultra-thin black string and tiny neon green patch that composed her thong. Thanks to the proximity of the camera to its subject, every curve and contour of her plus-sized posterior was seen with a high level of detail in the shot.

In the second snap, Henry was caught in a close-up as she teased her 8 million followers by pulling her thong out from between her cheeks with both index fingers. All the while, her thick upper thighs and the gym-honed musculature of her back were also pleasingly exhibited.

As shared earlier this week by The Inquisitr, Henry flaunted her backside in another recent post in which she implored her admirers to “super bowl this azzzz.”