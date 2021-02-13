Anna Katharina Shows Off Insane Body In Cleavage-Baring Crop Top And Low-Waisted Sweats

American bombshell Anna Katharina is showing off her insane physique in a series of sexy new snaps. The Instagram sensation shared three photos to her feed on February 12 where she rocked an athleisure ensemble. Her 1.3 million followers were given an eyeful as Anna showed off her best assets and wasn’t shy about doing so.

In the pics, Anna sported a clay-colored crop top tank that had a daring neckline. The model’s cleavage poured out of the shirt` and was hardly contained. Her top had thin straps that ran up and over her shoulders, and a hemline that landed mid-torso. The shirt’s short length highlighted her toned tummy.

The 28-year-old paired the tank with matching sweat pants which hung low on her waist. The sweats had a drawstring, which Anna left untied. She pulled down slightly on the waistband of the pants, showing off her fit frame. The bottoms were loose, unlike her shirt which clung to her skin.

Anna had her hands in her hair for the photos, as she struck three sexy poses. She lifted up her long blond locks in one of the photos, where she also looked off to the side, as her bangs ran down in her face. The Instagram influencer posed in front of a plain backdrop, which matched one from a video she posted to her feed on February 11.

In the caption of the post, Anna joked about having a “lice problem” but said she turned it into fashion. She tagged her photographer, Eduardo Ceballos, whom she has worked with countless times in the past. In just a few hours, the upload brought in over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the beauty complemented her killer physique in the comments section, where they also laughed at her playful caption.

“The hottest woman on Instagram, hands down,” one fan wrote.

“Oh wow, you done did it again,” a second added.

“I’m pretty sure I look the exact opposite in my sweat pants,” a third user commented.

“YAS Anna, shake that hair girl,” a fourth supporter wrote.

The comments section also filled up with emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, crown, and flame as her fans said she looked “fire.”

Earlier this week Anna teased her followers in a separate post where she sported a clingy white top and a pleated skirt. Her sexy schoolgirl look photo earned her over 25,000 likes from her loyal fans. The model strutted her stuff in the clip which was watched over 50,000 times.