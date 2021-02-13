Holly Sonders Shows Plenty Of Skin By Rocking Tiny Thong & Suspenders: ‘Getting Dressed For Friday Night’

Holly Sonders took to Instagram on Friday, February 13, and treated her 548,000 followers to a close-up shot of her derriere. The former golfer claimed that she was getting dressed up for the night ahead, though her lack of clothing suggested that she was more interested in wearing as little clothes as possible.

In the photo, the former Fox host leaned against a white pillar and stood with her back to the camera. Some trees and brightness were visible in the background, indicating that she was outdoors at the time. However, it was the model and her choice of clothing that captured most of the attention.

Sonders dressed entirely in black, rocking a thong, bra and suspenders that left little to the imagination. She paired the get-up with a matching fedora hat, which kept her wavy brown locks in place.

The model credited her photographer in the accompanying caption and briefly mentioned her plans. Otherwise, Sonders let the pic speak for itself and her fans responded in a very positive way.

At the time of this writing, the image has received over 3,000 likes and counting. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to showcase their appreciation for the social media sensation.

“You are beyond gorgeous,” wrote one fan, followed by a slew of emoji for extra emphasis.

“I can see you rocking that outfit out on a date,” wrote another social media user, possibly asking Sonders out in the process.

“Such a babe,” a third fan exclaimed.

“U can leave your hat on baby,” emphasizing their comment with a flame emoji.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the replies, with the majority of Sonders’ followers letting her know how jaw-dropping the found her. Of course, this is the expected reaction to almost every post that she puts onto the aforementioned image-sharing platform these days.

This isn’t the first sultry snap that Sonders has shared on Instagram this week. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, she unloaded a series of bathtub selfies on her followers that showed her making some funny faces.

While her fans certainly noted that the shots were risque, they enjoyed seeing the brunette bombshell reveal some of her upbeat personality for the occasion. The upload went on to gain over 6,000 likes.

As The Inquisitr article highlighted, the smokeshow also treated her admirers to some stills from a recent scantily-clad photoshoot. Sonders celebrated Valentine’s Day early in the pics, but her audience wasn’t complaining.