Stassie Karanikolaou Showcases Ample Cleavage And Bodacious Booty In Skimpy Bikini

Social media influencer Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou left her 10.1 million Instagram followers stunned once more on Friday, February 12, when she shared some sizzling-hot new photos of her bikini-clad self.

The 23-year-old model — who is perhaps most well-known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend — was photographed in a doorway for the three-slide series as the sun shone on her. She took center stage in every frame, striking some sexy poses and flaunting her killer curves.

She stood with the front of her figure to the camera as she cocked one hip in the first image. She placed both of her hands on the door frame and pouted with her mouth slightly parted as she looked at the camera’s lens. The second image displayed her leaning against the door frame with one arm extended over her head and the other on her locks. She pouted once more with her eyes closed, exuding a sultry energy. In the third photo, she placed both hands on her thighs and popped one hip out again.

Her long brunette locks looked to be in dampened waves that fell around her shoulders and back. She rocked her square-cut nails long with clear polish and vibrant yellow tips.

She flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy, colorful tie-dye print bikini that stood out against her tanned complexion. The set’s top featured thin straps that criss-crossed around her neck and a rectangular-shaped body that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. Her matching bottoms, which looked to be a thong style, featured a scanty high-waisted cut that accented her curvy hips, round booty, and toned midriff.

Stassie accessorized the poolside look with a gold body chain that wrapped around her waist and several beaded bracelets.

The jaw-dropping series quickly gained traction in the social media sphere as it garnered more than 483,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 1,700 admirers also vocalized their sweet thoughts on the model in the comments section.

“Gorgeous, and we see YOU,” one individual wrote, adding numerous blue heart symbols to their compliment.

“You are so beautiful and sexy,” another admirer chimed in, following with a string of fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“You are unparalleled in beauty,” a third fan asserted.

“You are blessing from God,” a fourth user praised.

Stassie has updated her Instagram feed with several jaw-dropping posts this week. Just a few days ago, she shared some images where she showcased her figure in a skintight black bodysuit.