Cindy Prado Slays In Clay-Colored Bikini By The Pool: ‘Feeling So Damn Good’

Cindy Prado is wowing her 2 million Instagram followers with a sexy new snapshot. The Cuban bombshell shared a new post to her timeline on February 12 where she sported a revealing bathing suit. The upload contained four separate photos of the model as she sprawled out in a cabana poolside.

In the pics, Cindy sported a clay-colored bikini which showed off her best assets. The 28-year-old revealed an ample amount of cleavage in the top, which was a classic bikini style. Her bottoms had high waistbands that landed mid-way up her torso, but it was also low cut in the front. She paired the sexy swimsuit with a white shall coverup, which she wore low on her arms. Cindy also wore a white flat-brimmed hat with a black ribbon around its base.

Cindy sprawled out on the large outdoor bed for her several shots, all of which emphasized her killer figure. Her toned tummy was stretched out in several of the pics, which showed off the definition of her abs. Her skin was also perfectly bronzed from her time in the sun. Cindy wore her long ombre locks down and in loose beachy waves underneath the hat.

Behind the model was a serene tropical background consisting of palm trees and a sandy beach. In her geotag, Cindy mentioned she was in Miami Beach, Florida.

In the caption of the post, Cindy said that after she took her pictures yesterday she took off all her make-up and just sat by the pool for two hours. She said her skin was “feeling so damn good” and mentioned she just had a peel. To close out the caption, she asked her several million followers what they thought of her clay bikini.

In just a few hours the sexy upload brought in over 37,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the model complimented her slender figure, while others commented on her tiny swimsuit.

“You got to love that feeling of letting your hair loose and chill,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my love you look absolutely beautiful,” a second added.

“That is definitely your color!” a third follower commented.

The comments section also filled up with emoji which included the sun, palm tree, red heart, and flame symbol as fans said Cindy looked “fire.”

Earlier this week the Instagram star dazzled her admirers in a separate swimsuit that had an animal-print pattern. The tiny swim ensemble had lengthy strings and a minuscule amount of fabric, which meant Cindy was showing off a whole lot of skin.