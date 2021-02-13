Ashley Resch Flaunts Sexy Pirate Vibes In Stiletto Boots And Silk Headscarf: ‘Irreplaceable’

Ashley Resch wowed her 973,000 Instagram followers on Friday with a gorgeous snap that got pulses racing. The curvy social media model rocked a stunning look that beautifully displayed some of her best assets, and coquettishly reminded fans in the caption that she is priceless. In the course of the afternoon on which it was uploaded, the post racked up over 8,600 likes. One of the double-taps was from In Vogue Photography, whom Ashley credited for the imagery.

Ashley faced her famously voluptuous booty toward the camera while crouching with her backside resting against her calves, which were clad in a provocative pair of black, knee-high boots with stiletto heels and pointed toes. She also wore wine-colored thong panties with narrow straps that rested high over her hips. The skimpy undergarment exposed a tantalizing amount of her bare booty and a portion of the enormous black-and-grey tattoo inked over her left midsection and hip.

She spread her legs apart and leaned back into the pose, balancing herself by extending her left arm and grasping a white metal pipe attached to the cinderblock wall in front of her. Her other arm was obscured from view, but appeared to be resting on her right thigh.

Ashley wore her long, blond tresses in loose waves that framed her face and tumbled halfway down her back. They were partially covered with a long, silk scarf which she wrapped around her forehead and tied in the back, letting the rippling ends trail down several feet, nearly grazing the cement ground behind her. The elegant accessory had a crimson band around the edges that matched her tiny panties, and a cream-colored base upon which the Christian Dior logo was printed repeatedly in a diagonal formation, such that it almost appeared to be an abstract pattern.

Ashley draped her killer figure with a retro-looking black satin jacket with cuffed sleeves and a cropped waist. The words “Dodge Girls” were embroidered across the back in white and red script. She let the garment slide off both shoulders, revealing the smooth, tanned skin of her upper back and the fact that she didn’t appear to be wearing anything beneath.

Ashley’s Instagram supporters were thrilled by the post, and flooded the comments section with praise for the Canadian beauty. Lots of fans elected to convey their adoration in the form of emoji, and the ever-popular flame symbol was clearly the favorite choice in this particular case.

“Omg I think I”m in love,” one fan declared.

“The most beautiful and sensual,” a second person raved.