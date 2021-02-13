Sommer Ray Slays In Latex Thong Bodysuit With Thigh-High Socks

Sommer Ray tantalized her millions of Instagram followers with a sexy new video. The social media sensation shared a new clip to her timeline on February 12 where she sported a very risque outfit. The 24-year-old flaunted her enviable physique for her 25.7 million fans, who seemed very happy with the new upload.

In the clip, Sommer wore a red latex thong bodysuit with a plunging neckline. She was videoed from the side, giving her followers a nice glimpse of her profile and highlighting her famous rump. The bodysuit clung to her curves and shined as it reflected off all the light around her. The deep plunging neckline landed just above her belly button, with just a hint of her cleavage exposed.

The bodysuit also had two garter straps, which connected to a pair of red thigh-high socks Sommer had pulled up on her strong thighs. She rubbed her legs and played with her hair as she turned her body from side to side while being photographed. Sommer also stared at the camera as it zoomed in on her face and body, keeping her lips slightly parted.

The lighting for the shoot was on theme with her ensemble, as a red beam of light shone directly on her. The light cast a large circle behind her on the backdrop and also created a full-body shadow.

Sommer added a rose emoji to her caption, where she also tagged her photographer and stylist. In just a few hours, the new upload from the fitness star had brought in over 117,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the model complimented her body and hot outfit in the comments section, where other fans also questioned where they could get the sexy garb ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“An absolute goddess,” one user wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” a second added.

“Sommer how are you even real?” a third fan asked.

“OMG SOMMER YOU ARE INSANE,” a fourth admirer commented.

The comments section also filled up with complimentary emoji which included several multicolored hearts, the flame symbol, and peaches to symbolize her round rump.

Sommer’s new post is just one of her many provocative social media shares from this last week. On February 9, she wowed her admirers when she shared a slew of pics of herself in a green-and-pink bikini. In her caption, she admitted she was using her arms to smush her chest to give the appearance of cleavage.