Amanda Elise Lee Shows Off Curvaceous Figure In Scanty Red Lace Lingerie

Internet fitness model Amanda Elise Lee captivated her 11.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, February 12, when she shared some sizzling-hot new images of herself in a scanty outfit.

The 34-year-old Canadian was captured on a large bed next to an open book for the two-slide series. She struck two very sexy poses that displayed her body from different perspectives.

In the first image, she sat down on her shins with the front of her body to the camera. She grabbed on her bottoms with both hands and pushed her chest forward. She wore a sultry pout on her face and turned her head to the left as she stared down in front of her. The second snapshot displayed the right side of her figure, particularly showcasing her bodacious booty. She placed her hands on her neck and closed her eyes while leaning her head back, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled pin-straight as it fell effortlessly around her back and shoulders. She sported her nails long with a lavender polish.

The model showed off her enviable form in a scanty red-hot lingerie set from Lounge Intimates, an undergarment brand based in Solihull, England. Her bra featured two thin shoulder straps, floral lace detailing, peek-a-boo cutouts, and padded cups that put a great deal of her cleavage on display. Meanwhile, her scantily cut thong bottoms highlighted her curvaceous hip and pert derriere.

She finished the bedroom look with a matching garter belt that wrapped around her waist, accentuating her slim midriff. She also accessorized with a gold watch, a gold bracelet, and several flashy rings.

In the post’s caption, Amanda expressed that she enjoys spending quality time with herself with some wine and a book. She also shared a red heart symbol before tagging Lounge Intimate’s Instagram handle.

The photo series looked to be a hit with her followers as it garnered more than 87,000 likes in just three hours after going live. In the comments section, more than 200 fans expressed their adulation for the model.

“Hair hair hair and obviously that bod wow,” one individual commented.

“You are seriously so beautiful Amanda,” another admirer chimed in, following with numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous body, beautiful woman,” a third fan added.

“OMG bae, there you go!! Inciting that sexy, amazing sensuality,” a fourth user gushed.

Amanda has stunned her Instagram fans with many jaw-dropping looks in the past. Just a few months ago, she flaunted her curvy figure in a series of snaps that displayed her in a skintight athletic ensemble.