Paige Spiranac Brings The Heat To The Basketball Court In Booty Shorts & Tiny Top

Golf pro turned model/influencer Paige Spiranac is no stranger to setting the links ablaze with her bombshell body. However, with her latest Instagram post, the thirst-inducing 27-year-old put her dynamite figure and explosive assets on full display in an entirely different setting.

Spiranac raised temperatures on her timeline on Friday with a sultry snap in which she took her talents to the basketball court while sporting skimpy formfitting duds. In the eye-popping upload, she sat on the playing surface with an inviting expression on her face and the roundball resting beneath one of her sculpted stems.

In the accompanying caption, Spiranac revealed that she’s a big-time fan of college hoops and asked fans to reveal which team they rooted for. She also advertised a promotion that would appeal to people who were interested in placing wagers on upcoming games.

Despite the commercial nature of the share, her enamored admirers were quick to swoon over her alluring appearance in the photo. In addition to double-tapping the pic to the tune of more than 120,000 likes, they bombarded the comments section with praise.

“Smile that lights up the universe,” one commenter opined, emphasizing their admiration with multiple emoji.

“Love this shot gorgeous,” a second smitten supporter wrote. “U are absolutely stunning.”

“I could go for a little one on one,” a third follower joked.

“Paige, when I see your beautiful and indescribable smile I feel my heart ignite,” a fourth fan confessed.

Spiranac was snapped with a toothy grin draped across her face and her piercing eyes locked onto the lens of the camera as she sat with her legs spread on the outdoor court. Although a blast of sunlight was visible in the background, her entire physique was draped in shadow as she posed for the shot.

Nevertheless, her bodacious body and its killer curves were fully visible and in-focus for her nearly 3 million followers to enjoy.

The Monument, Colorado, product sported a tiny black tank top with a plunging neckline that allowed for a sizable showing of cleavage. On the right side of her body, Spiranac’s flowing blond mane tickled her bust with its curled ends.

She also rocked a pair of matching booty shorts that were scanty to the point that they left the whole of her legs bare to the elements.

In a previous update, the self-proclaimed “OG Insta Golf Girl” proved to be equally adept in flaunting her fabulous cleavage in a ridiculously tight red top.