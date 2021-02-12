Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Tight Leather Pants

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy duo of snaps taken in an eye-catching location. She posed on what appeared to be some type of outdoor patio area with low concrete walls and a view of a dry, sandy landscape dotted with plants. She referenced the unique spot in the caption, comparing it to the planet Mars.

Kara’s ensemble was from the brand boohoo, a label she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company’s own page in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers were interested in picking up any of the pieces.

She showcased her fit figure in a pair of high-waisted leather pants in a rich cocoa brown hue. The waistband hugged her slim waist, accentuating her hourglass curves, and the leather stretched over her thighs, clinging to her sculpted stems as though they were painted on. They transitioned into a slightly looser silhouette over her calves.

She paired the statement trousers with a simple long-sleeved top that accentuated her ample assets. The neckline dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and ruched detailing extending down the front of the garment drew even more attention to her chest.

The look had a large cut-out portion on the chest that bared plenty of her bronzed skin, and her long locks tumbled down in tousled curls, giving her an effortlessly sexy vibe.

She kept the accessories simple, adding some earrings, a few delicate rings, and a pair of slide-on heels. She placed one foot on the concrete wall beside her and the other dangled between her legs as she gazed at the camera.

For the second shot, Kara placed both hands on her waist as she gazed at something in the distance. Her audience absolutely loved the steamy snaps, and the post racked up over 4,100 likes within 22 minutes of going live, as well as 45 comments from her followers.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, including a string of emoji in the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another chimed in.

“Those pants though,” a third fan remarked, including a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow,” yet another added, captivated by Kara’s beauty.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a steamy update in which she bared even more of her buxom curves. She rocked a silky black lingerie set that covered barely anything at all, and accessorized with a pair of long gloves as she lounged on a bed covered in white linens.