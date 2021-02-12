Celeste Bright Leaves Little To The Imagination While Modeling Her ‘Calvins’

Celeste Bright smoldered in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The social media influencer slipped into a sexy two-piece set from a well-known retailer and her 700,000-plus fans have been loving the sight.

The photo appeared to be part of a shoot and captured Celeste posing against a plain white backdrop. She stood directly in the center of the frame, meeting the camera with a sultry stare. She titled her head to the side and pursed her lips. The model popped one hip to the right and grazed the tops of her thighs with both hands. Celeste wore a set from Calvin Klein that did her gym-honed figure nothing but favors.

She modeled a scanty black bra that showed more than it covered. Its thin straps fit snugly over her shoulders, stretching wide while highlighting her muscular arms. The piece boasted a pair of tiny triangular cups that revealed her bronzed cleavage. Its thick logo band hugged her ribs and the tight fit pushed her chest up even further. The look also showcased her smooth décolletage.

The bottom of Celeste’s outfit proved to be just as hot, featuring the same white band with “Calvin Klein” written in bold black letters. She wore the piece low on her hips, ensuring her flat tummy was in full view. She pulled its thick straps high on her waist, exposing her hip bones and a tease of her muscular thighs. The tight fit of the panties also highlighted her svelte frame.

Celeste wore a bright white polish on her nails, helping to further enhance her all-over glow. She styled her long blond locks in a center part and her loose waves spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, Celeste tagged her photographer and modeling agency. Within hours, the update has earned a ton of attention from her adoring audience. More than 15,000 have double-tapped the post, while over 190 left comments for the influencer. Most fans raved over her incredible curves, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their love.

“WOW! Always Sooooo Beautiful! And Always Sooooo Very, Very SexxxxxxxcY!” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to their comment.

“You look absolutely beautiful and amazing,” remarked a second person.

“You have the most unique face I love your face it is absolutely stunning,” a third fan wrote alongside several hearts.

“Verry Nice Babe and so sexy Figure and so Hot black Underwear and fantastic Bosom and so crazy Curves and so Lovely blonde Angel,” exclaimed a fourth admirer.