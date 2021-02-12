Gina Carano Hits Out At ‘Totalitarian Mob’ After Disney Firing, Announces Film Project With ‘The Daily Wire’

Gina Carano has broken her silence after being fired by Disney and Lucasfilm following accusations of equating the treatment of those with right-wing political beliefs to Jews in the Holocaust. According to Deadline, she was will develop, produce and star in her own movie for The Daily Wire, the Ben Shapiro-founded right-wing media outlet that recently made its foray into the entertainment medium.

The as-yet-untitled project will be co-produced by Dallas Sonnier’s Bonfire Legend and exclusive to stream on the Daily Wire‘s website. Both companies previously worked together on Run Hide Fight, a Die Hard-esque high school shooting thriller that’s currently available to view on the platform.

Story details about Carano’s upcoming film are being kept close to the vest at the time of this writing. However, in a statement released to Deadline, The Mandalorian actress revealed that it’s a dream come true for her.

“I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Shapiro also weighed in on the matter, stating that the company is “proud” to work with the polarizing performer after she was released from her Disney and Lucasfilm commitments over “abhorrent” social media posts.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

According to the right-wing pundit, Carano was “dumped by the Authoritarian Hollywood Left” and claimed that the new movie will continue the company’s ongoing mission to provide alternative entertainment for those who have seemingly been cast out from the mainstream showbiz world.

“This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.”

Shapiro also encouraged Hollywood to keep firing people with unpopular political viewpoints, insisting that it will only help his company’s entertainment arm grow in popularity.

The pundit isn’t the only prominent conservative personality to rally behind the former UFC fighter amid her latest social media scandal. As The Inquisitr documented yesterday, Ted Cruz, Michael Knowles and others have shown their support for the actress. Cruz claimed that she brought legitimacy to the Star Wars franchise and made it fun again with the Cara Dune character, while also giving women a role model who wasn’t a “princess.”