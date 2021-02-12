Josephine Skriver Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Bikini Top & Matching Sarong

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver thrilled her 6.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she looked beach-ready in a bikini top and matching sarong. The photo was taken indoors, and she stood in front of a plain white wall that allowed the colorful print of her ensemble to shine. A glass panel was positioned to her left, suggesting she was in a space with a modern vibe.

Her top had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms exposed. A tie detail was nestled along the hem of the garment, just below her breasts, and her toned stomach was likewise on display in the gorgeous piece. The look was crafted from a fabric with a pastel tie-dye print that incorporated shades of orange, blue and purple.

She paired the bikini top with a matching sarong that draped over her flawless physique. The bottoms stretched over one hip, the colorful fabric looking stunning against her sun-kissed skin. It dipped low on the other wise, offering just a glimpse at the swimwear bottoms she had on underneath, and the fabric was twisted below her hip before it cascaded down beside her. The end of the sarong hit about halfway down her long, lean thighs, leaving plenty of skin on display in the outfit.

Despite being indoors, the ensemble had a summer-ready vibe, and showcased Josephine’s curves to perfection. She kept the accessories simple, adding a few delicate earrings as well as a necklace with a circular pendant that nestled between her collar bones. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style, and she had her eyes closed as she posed for the image.

Josephine had both arms bent and immersed in her silky tresses, and her lips were parted in a seductive expression. Her audience couldn’t get enough of the post, and it racked up over 35,100 likes as well as 169 comments within just one hour of going live.

“So gorgeous babe,” one fan wrote.

“Alex is one lucky man,” another follower commented, referencing Josephine’s partner Alexander DeLeon, a singer-songwriter.

“This suit! Where is it from?” a third fan questioned, followed by a flame emoji, loving Josephine’s look.

“You look amazing,” yet another chimed in, including two heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Josephine tantalized her followers with a duo of snaps in which she lounged poolside in a tiny pale blue swimsuit that left little to the imagination. Her flawless skin glowed, and she had her eyes closed as she basked in the sunshine.