Bella Thorne Slays In Sheer Lace Lingerie And Thigh-High Stockings While Trying Out A Blond Look

Bella rocked a wig for her sultry photoshoot.

Bella Thorne gave her 24.3 million Instagram followers a thrill on Friday by rocking a risqué lingerie set and showing them what she would look like as a blond bombshell. The former Disney Channel starlet shared a series of photos of herself dripping with bling while she posed inside an opulent room.

In her caption, Bella, 23, wrote that she hadn’t bleached her hair — she was wearing a platinum wig in the pics. However, the red-hot redhead revealed that she was considering making the change more permanent by asking her fans if she should “go blonde.” She wore her hairpiece styled in an elegant updo with a small bouffant. A few long pieces of curled hair were left free to frame her face. She elevated her hairstyle further with the addition of a headband covered with large pearls.

The actress coordinated her jewelry with her headpiece. She rocked a Chanel choker accented with pearls and other jewels. The statement piece featured the fashion label’s name. She also wore layered pearl necklaces, the longest of which included a lock pendant. She had a matching bracelet on her right wrist, along with a silver watch studded with diamonds. She wore them over a pair of long white gloves. On her left wrist, she sported a cuff covered with fluffy white fur. Her other bling included long drop earrings and a large ring.

Bella’s black lingerie was crafted out of sheer floral lace and dotted mesh. Her bra straps formed teasing cutouts over her perky bust, while her cups boasted a revealing balconette silhouette. Her panties had a low-rise design. The bottom half of her undies was crafted out of opaque fabric, while the upper part was formed from the same lace as her bra. She also had on a matching garter belt that hit at the smallest part of her midsection, highlighting her waist’s petite size. The belt’s straps were clipped to a pair of sheer thigh-high stockings.

Bella finished her sexy ensemble with a pair of black high heels with pointed toes. The shoes’ uppers were adorned with jewel-encrusted bows, and similar straps circled her ankles.

In her first pic, she stood with her arms crossed and gave the camera a flirty wink. The second photo saw the former Shake It Up star shaking things up by sitting on a tufted bench with pale blue velvet upholstery. She draped her thighs over one of its curved arms and gave the camera a sensual look.

The final shot provided a better look at the setting of her photoshoot. She stood in a room with a mirrored wall and white lace curtains covering one window. Next to her, there was a statue of a Doberman Pinscher with jewels draped around its neck. Bella used her provocative post to announce that she has no plans for Valentine’s Day.