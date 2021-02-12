Press Aide For Joe Biden Threatens ‘Politico’ Reporter In Phone Call: ‘I Will Destroy You’

A top White House aide is earning headlines after using threatening and misogynistic language in an off-the-record call with a Politico reporter who was looking into his relationship with a fellow news writer. The release of the violent comments came just hours after Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that “compassion and kindness is back” in a tweet from her official government account.

According to Vanity Fair, the brouhaha started after Politico writer Tara Palmeri was writing a story about how White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo was dating Axios reporter Alexi McCammond.

This earned the ire of Ducklo, who contacted Palmeri and spoke in menacing terms, telling her that he would “destroy” her for writing the story. Bizarrely, Ducklo did not call the male reporter who had contacted him for comment but instead targeted the 33-year-old female, who had asked McCammond — and not Ducklo — for comment.

In addition to threatening Palmeri with ruining her reputation should she publish a piece on his relationship, Ducklo also made a number of misogynistic remarks. For example, he suggested that the writer was “jealous” that he had wanted to date McCammond and not herself, resorting to using crude language and expletives about the issue.

Voted!! For decency. Character. Compassion. Experience. Empathy. Competence. For my friends and my family’s future. I voted for change. I voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You should too. It feels great. https://t.co/lQ6yQYil1x. Let’s bring it home folks. pic.twitter.com/n5r93HcSMY — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) November 2, 2020

Psaki has since issued a statement on the situation.

“TJ Ducklo has apologized to the Palmeri, with whom he had a heated conversation about his personal life. He is the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the President. In addition to his initial apology, he has sent the writer a personal note expressing his profound regret,” Psaki claimed.

In addition, she noted that Ducklo will has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay and will no longer be allowed to communicate with either with any reporters affiliated with Politico — a move that the news outlet has claimed seems retaliatory in nature, as Ducklo remains one of the major sources of information in the Biden administration.

The reports that Ducklo will only be suspended for one week has caused some outrage among the media, especially as it comes shortly after President Biden had pledged defend the media.

“I am not joking when I say this: If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands, or buts,” he had previously stated.

The president also recently condemned “political extremism” at a prayer breakfast, as was covered by The Inquisitr.