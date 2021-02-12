Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Busty Assets And Round Booty In Scanty Bikini

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente dazzled her 2.6 million Instagram users on Friday, February 12, when she shared some smoking-hot new photos of herself clad in a bikini.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was captured in front of a gray wall while the sun shone on her for the two-photo slideshow. Yaslen easily stole the show as she struck two sexy poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first photo, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she cocked one hip to emphasize her killer curves. She placed her right hand on the wall behind her and grabbed her hair with her other hand. She gave the camera a sultry expression while directing her soft gaze towards the lens. The second snapshot put the spotlight on her bodacious booty as she tugged on her bottoms with both hands.

Her mid-length ombre hair looked to be blown out straight as it fell around her shoulders. She rocked her almond-shaped nails semi-long with a white polish that complemented her fair complexion.

Yaslen showed off her insane form in a scanty bikini from her swimsuit collection, Bikinis By Yas. The set’s top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, a black mesh material and rhinestone detailing. The garment’s triangular cups struggled to contain her busty assets, revealing an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob. Her matching bottoms, which were cut in a thong style, highlighted her curvy hips and bodacious backside. The briefs’ high-rise side straps also accentuated her slim midsection.

In the caption, she promoted Bikinis By Yas, tagging their Instagram handle. She also shared some song lyrics and a black heart symbol.

The jaw-dropping photo set, which went live less than one hour ago, has already garnered more than 19,000 likes, appearing to be very popular with her followers. More than 260 fans also headed to the comments section to verbalize their support for the model.

“In love with this bikini,” one individual wrote, inundating their compliment with a number of heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” chimed in another admirer.

“They say that perfection doesn’t exist, and then there is you,” a third fan declared.

“Damn is it possible that you are getting hotter every time I see your pictures,” inquired a fourth user.

This is hardly the first time Yaslen has tantalized her social media fans. A few days ago, she shared an attention-grabbing slideshow of herself in a revealing sheer lace lingerie set, much to their appreciation.