Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears In Passionate Instagram Post

Justin Timberlake has apologized to Britney Spears in a passionate Instagram post where he addressed times in the past where he did not stand up for what was right.

He said in the post that he was aware of the messages addressed from fans to him since the release of the documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears. This took a deep dive into the public rise and fall of the singer. The documentary created a firestorm of interest in the singer’s conservatorship and also shone a light on the way Britney was treated by those she loved and trusted. It premiered on FX and Hulu Friday, February 5.

Justin said he was deeply sorry and specifically wanted to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, his one-time Super Bowl co-star. He said he cared for and respected the women and knows he failed them.

In 2004, what was described as a “wardrobe malfunction” occurred where Justin pulled back part of Jackson’s outfit and exposed her breast. Although both performers apologized, Janet bore the brunt of the negative publicity and subsequent fallout.

Justin said he felt compelled to respond in part because this was a larger conversation that he wholeheartedly wanted to be a part of and grow from.

Britney met the curly-haired teen idol at the age of 11 when they co-starred on The Mickey Mouse Club. They were a teenage super couple in the early 2000s. Spears once said she was waiting until she was married to lose her virginity. Justin contradicted her statement and publicly admitted he slept with her in a radio interview heard in the documentary.

Later, he used her likeness via an actress who resembled Britney in a music video for the 2002 song “Cry Me a River.” He let fans believe Britney cheated on him and caused the end of their relationship. He had never contradicted that narrative.

Justin called himself “ignorant” at the time and unable to recognize how flawed his actions were.

He understood that his apology did not absolve his actions of the past.

“I care deeply about the wellbeing of people I love and have loved. I can do better and will do better,” he said.

In response, Justin’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, told her husband “I love you.”

Justin’s followers appeared happy he spoke out.

“No matter what anyone says. It’s never too late to say sorry or change,” wrote one fan.

“Britney and Janet deserved this,” claimed a second follower.

“Very noble first step. Keep going. We fans appreciate the accountability,” penned a grateful Instagram user.