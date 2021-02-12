Kindly Myers Goes Full Smokeshow In Lacy White Lingerie & Poses With A Bouquet Of Red Roses

Kindly Myers is living up to her “professional smokeshow” title in her most recent Instagram update. The Playboy hottie spiced up fans’ feed with a provocative lingerie photoshoot ahead of the weekend, putting on a sexy show in a risqué white three-piece set. She posed with a bouquet of red roses and gave off flirty Valentine’s Day vibes.

The blond bombshell flashed her buxom curves in a cupless bra — a strappy number with a cut-out underband that showed a tantalizing amount of sideboob and cleavage. Her busty chest was barely censored by two strips of lace embroidery that traversed the hollowed-out cups vertically, covering only what was necessary from Kindly’s hot body. A matching garter belt accentuated her waist, hiding her belly button beneath an ornate lacy decoration and emphasizing the model’s perfect hourglass shape.

On her lower half, Kindly wore semi-sheer thong bottoms adorned with chic polka dots. The panties had two sets of straps going around the sides, creating flirty cutouts that highlighted her curvy hips.

The 35-year-old flaunted her insanely toned body as she cocked her hip and raised her hands above her head. She locked her palms together, suspending the bouquet over her sculpted figure. She threw a sultry stare at the camera and slightly parted her lips in a seductive expression.

The babe included a second photo that captured her from behind and displayed her perky booty. This time around, she held the roses close to her chest and pulled up her golden tresses with the other hand, all the while looking over her shoulder with a sexy gaze. Both pictures cut off at the mid-thigh, keeping the focus on her voluptuous curves rather than showing her phenomenal figure in full.

Kindly captioned the post with a line from Britney Spears’ “If U Seek Amy,” earning an extolled response from her audience.

“That Britney captionn,” wrote one person.

“You are STUNNING,” gushed a second fan.

“So sexy kindly,” said a third admirer, leaving a trail of heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow [heart-eyes emoji] Incredible,” commented a fourth Instagrammer, who further expressed their adoration with a string a sparkling-hearts and flames.

The stunner was snapped against a colorful backdrop that depicted a collage of glamor and fashion celebrity shots. Fans could recognize one of Bert Stern’s famous 1962 photos from his “Last Sitting” with Marylin Monroe, in which the star posed with a string of white pearls. Another image that leaped at the viewers was a snap of Cameron Diaz from the movie The Mask, in which the actress wore her iconic red dress.

Kindly credited the spectacular shots to Nashville-based photographer Ali Rose, and tagged Haus of Black and Scandle Candle.

The scorching upload racked up more than 9,470 likes and 200 comments, all within the first three hours of going live.