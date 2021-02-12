Gabriella Abutbol Goes Braless Under Flimsy Open Top For Hot New Pictures

Gabriella Abutbol stunned many of her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, February 11, with her latest update. The social media model and fitness aficionado took to the photo-sharing app to upload a series of snapshots of herself clad in a flimsy top under which she opted to go braless, much to the delight of her loyal fans.

In the photos, Abutbol could be seen wearing a white top that was open at the front, with just a thin string tying both sides together. The garment left plenty of her chest on display, revealing she was wearing nothing underneath it. The top had a cropped hemline that showed off her slim waist and toned abs.

Her brunette hair had blond highlights near the ends and on the tendrils on the front, which framed her face. Abutbol wore it in a middle part and styled in wavy strands.

The photographer captured her from the waist up, offering close-up shots that focused on her torso and face.

In the caption, Abutbol asked her followers to ask her a question in the comments section, noting she would spend a bit of time answering. The post has attracted about 55,000 likes and more than 570 comments in under a day of going live.

While many fans took to the comments section to interact with her caption and ask her all kinds of questions, others simply used the opportunity to share how they feel about Abutbol in general.

“How long does your hair routine take? Always on point,” one user asked, and she responded that it requires almost no time at all.

“How are you so perfect?! [heart-eyes emoji] pretty inside and out,” replied another fan.

“Looking gorgeous Gabriella!! [hands raised] [two emoji with floating hearts] how do you think up some of your insanely funny videos?” added a third admirer.

“I love all your creative captions… Makes me laugh.. your BF is lucky if your always this cool… Love the photos too.. have a great rest of the week,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Abutbol isn’t one to keep her sensational body to herself, as those who follow her will know. She recently shared a slideshow that featured her sitting on a hardwood floor as she rocked a black bodysuit, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The garment had long sleeves and a classic round neckline with a few buttons. The one-piece boasted high-cut sides that showed off her curvy hips and shapely legs. Abutbol accessorized her look with a fuzzy animal-print headband.