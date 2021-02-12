WWE Superstar Paige Rocks Curve-Enhancing Corset In Steamy Return To Instagram

WWE superstar and certified stunner Paige made her long-awaited return to Instagram on Friday. While she’s no stranger to uploading provocative pictures, the 28-year-old’s big comeback post was undoubtedly one of her steamier offerings to date.

In the snap, Paige owned the frame in a pink corset that enhanced her naturally sharp curves while offering a sneak peek at her ample bosom. It was a visual feast for her nearly 6 million followers.

The former two-time WWE Divas Champion, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, captioned the sexy share by writing that whiskey is her “holy water,” an allusion to the song “I’m Not a Vampire” by Falling in Reverse. A brand new music video for a revamped version of the track, in which Paige starred, recently made its debut on YouTube.

The band’s frontman, Ronnie Radke, has been her beau since 2018 and she thanked him for letting her be part of the project.

Unsurprisingly, the now-retired grappler’s adoring masses loved her latest offering, double-tapping it to the tune of nearly 200,000 likes in less than two hours. Moreover, the comments section was inundated with well-wishes and compliments.

“I’m obsessed with this pic woman!!!” confessed fellow WWE superstar and multi-time champion Charlotte Flair.

“Omg it was amazing!!!” a fan opined of the new video. “You and Ronnie look amazing.”

“I don’t know how you can get any prettier,” wrote another enamored admirer.

“Well look who’s back on IG!” a fourth follower exclaimed. “Always killing it!”

Paige was snapped lying back atop what looked to be a vintage sofa with patterned upholstery. However, her upper body largely filled the frame as the camera focused on its sensuous subject.

The Norwich, England product’s impressive raven-colored mane flowed out over the seat and armrest of the sofa while tickling her neck, shoulder and arm on her left side. The “GET Bit” tattoo on her corresponding hand was similarly eye-catching in the lower-left corner of the picture.

Paige sported a demure expression as she focused her gaze at something off-frame. She partially obscured her dark eyes by squinting and her peach-hued lips were pursed slightly. Below her striking face, her perky bust was pushed up by her corset, which was fastened down the middle.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Paige was equally as stunning in a December update that found her flaunting her enviable legs, compact figure and sultry assets in her underwear. That photo also proved to be popular, garnering over 131,000 likes.