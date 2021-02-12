Tattooed Model Tina Louise Leaves Little To The Imagination By Rocking Fishnet Top With Nothing Underneath

Tina Louise took to Instagram this week and shared a sultry snap with her 2.5 million followers, much to their delight. The NSFW upload saw the Australian model in a contemplative mood and unable to switch off, seemingly in the mood to party. However, her choice of attire was arguably the most eye-catching element of the picture in question.

The photo featured Tina — who rose to fame after gracing the cover of Maxim and other popular fashion magazines — crouched down in a library. The blond bombshell was surrounded by books, but she wasn’t there to read. Her expression suggested that she was lost in thought as she gazed into thin air, twiddling her thumbs and biting her nails.

Tina’s outfit was a black fishnet top that left little to the imagination. The model wore nothing underneath the attire and had to use a special effect to censor her essential parts. She paired the upper-body clothing with black underwear and matching heels, not to mention the tattoos that covered her body. The Australian stunner did have a jacket on her person, but she held it in front of her while she flaunted her assets.

In the accompanying caption, Tina revealed that she always had music playing in her head. She has showcased her passion for heavy metal recently as well. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to the social media platform and shared a video of her rocking out.

The beauty’s fans appreciated the pic. At the time of this writing, the upload has received over 38,000 likes and counting. Some of her admirers also took a moment to give her a compliment in the replies section.

“This makes me want to get another tattoo now,” wrote one follower.

“Keep shining! Close those tabs,” wrote a second fan, emphasizing their comment with a star emoji for extra sparkle and shine.

While the comments were mainly full of compliments for Tina and her outfit, one social media user did notice her library surroundings.

“Nice books,” they wrote.

The pic wasn’t Tina’s only sultry upload to hit the web this week, either. As The Inquisitr documented a few days ago, she took to the image-sharing to flaunt her booty. The photo featured the model sitting on a bed and sporting thong lingerie.

That snap also went down a treat with the Australian’s fans, but she has a tendency to bring out people’s positivity and make them keen to hit those like buttons.