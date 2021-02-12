‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Shares ‘Life Tips’ From Her One-Year Old Niece Gracie On Instagram

Counting On star Jana Duggar shared some important life tips from her one-year-old niece Gracie, the daughter of her twin brother John-David and his wife Abbie.

In a new Instagram upload, the reality television star posted a snap of the infant seated on her lap. The two spent time together in the air as passengers of her brother’s plane. John-David has been a pilot since 2016. He holds a commercial license seen here from the United States Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration.

Jana shared a series of three selfies on the social media site. In the first image, the two made funny faces for the camera. For the second, Jana smiled while Gracie munched on a rice cake. The third showed the two as they laughed.

Jana looked lovely in the photograph. She wore a fuzzy sweater to brace herself from the winter chill which had a large collar and a button-down front.

Her long, auburn hair was worn straight and parted on one side.

Gracie had on a white sweater with a rounded neckline and sweet ruffles atop the shoulders.

To protect her ears, the little girl had a pink headset seen in the photo below.

Jana has spoken in the past of her affection for Gracie as well as her twin, John-David.

In an Instagram post, she shared for her brother’s first Father’s Day, Jana said that ever since she and John were little they were asked if they had a “twin thing.” She revealed that ever since the day Gracie was born she felt every bit of happiness he did.

She said it was “sweet” watching John and Abbie as parents and called them “naturals.” Jana said the same qualities that made John a wonderful sibling also make him an amazing dad. She said he stood for what he believed in and was always determined to finish what he started. She said that being an aunt to Gracie was “priceless.”

Jana’s fans were thrilled by the photographs.

“Jana, I’ve said it before and I will say it again, you are my favorite, I love all of your siblings but you are my favorite,” claimed one follower.

“Nothing like a special Auntie in a child’s life!” penned a second fan.

“You have a lot of cute nieces and nephews, but got to say she is the cutest of the bunch!! Great picture and love the life tip for sure!!” a third Instagram user noted.

“She looks like Jana with Abby’s cheeks,” wrote a fourth fan.