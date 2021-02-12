Swedish Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Endless Curves In Minuscule String Bikini

Kelly Gale sent temperatures soaring on Friday, February 12, when she treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to a smoldering new post. The Swedish model took to the app to upload an image in which she showed off her endless curves by rocking a minuscule string bikini that did a whole lot more showing than covering.

For the shot, Gale — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and Playboy— leaned onto a white railing that overlooked the ocean. According to the geotag, she was captured in Islamorada, Florida. As she reclined her torso, she pushed her booty back, accentuating her pert backside as well as the long lines of her body.

Gale rocked a black two-piece bathing suit for a classic look. The bottoms were the highlight of the ensemble, featuring a G-string that barely covered anything at all. The sides were equally skimpy, baring her hips. She paired it with a matching top with an underwire and demi-cups.

Her dark hair appeared to be damp, and Gale swept it to the side, allowing her wavy strands to fall onto her chest.

In the caption, Gale explained that this was a snippet of a photo shoot she did the day before. She also included a series of tags to credit the professionals behind the photo, makeup, hair, and styling.

Her fans were quick to start reacting to the post. Within the first six hours, it has attracted more than 36,800 likes and over 170 comments. They flocked to the comments section to interact with Gale, showering the model with praise and compliments.

“That’s why it’s so hot down here today…. you are in Florida!!” one user raved.

“@kellybellyboom could you please add where your workout outfits are from on your YouTube workout videos pleaseeeee,” another one of her fans chimed in.

“Gorgeous [heart-eyes emoji] Can not wait to see the results!” replied a third follower.

“You are the most beautıful flower in the word my beautıful angel,” added a fourth fan.

This is hardly the first time Gale flaunts her incredible body on her Instagram. Earlier this week, she shared a photo that saw her rocking a different bikini as she soaked up the sun on the beach, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She had on a two-piece boasting a leopard print in shades of beige, brown, and black. The top had small triangles that pushed against her chest, enhancing her cleavage. The bottoms sat low, exposing her toned abs.