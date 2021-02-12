Katelyn Runck Smolders In Curve-Hugging Activewear: ‘Lifting Weights & Getting Dates’

Katelyn Runck brought the heat to her Instagram page with her most recent series of snaps. The model’s Friday morning update included two new images that have been earning rave reviews from fans.

The first photo captured Runck enjoying some time outside. She appeared in the center of the frame, and the background was slightly blurred. Ruck took a step forward with one foot extended in front of the other. She looked into the distance with her lips slightly parted and an alluring stare. The second photo treated her audience to a view of her backside. Runck raised her arms over her head, flexing for the camera and flaunting her pert derriere.

She sizzled in a curve-hugging set from retailer Fashion Nova. The outfit boasted a light purple fabric that popped against her bronzed glow. On her upper half, the model rocked a sports bra with a racerback cut. It had thick straps with semi-sheer fabric that stretched tightly over her defined shoulders. The scooping neckline revealed a tease of her smooth collar. Its cups appeared to have extra lining while its thick band fit snugly over her ribs.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching leggings. Runck wore them high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. The bottoms proceeded to fit snugly over her shapely thighs and muscular calves, cutting off near her ankles. They featured a thin, silk detail on the sides. The scanty look also showed the model’s rock-hard abs.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers. Runck pulled her hair back in a sleek bun that rested on the top of her head.

In her caption, she joked that she was “lifting weights” and “getting dates” while rocking the perfect Valentine’s Day fitness look. Fans have not been shy about showering the upload with love. Within minutes of the post going live, it’s earned more than 2,800 likes and 100-plus comments. Some social media users asked Runck for her Valentine’s plans, while several others complimented her bombshell curves.

“U r suchhhhh aaaaa complete dream boat! Those abs omg,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“You are my absolute favourite. Always beautiful, classy and your fitness is off the charts,” a second follower chimed in.

“You are an amazing lady, all your hard work shows. Keep it up. With respect, you are a classy and gorgeous woman,” a third person commented.

“Simply the best love! Have a blessed day,” a fourth added alongside a single heart.