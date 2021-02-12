‘Return To Amish’ Spoilers: Jeremiah Hunts For His Biological Family & Sabrina Juggles A Fourth Pregnancy

Two original cast members of the TLC series Breaking Amish will continue to share their lives with fans of Return to Amish. Jeremiah Raber and Sabrina Burkholder will navigate complicated issues when the show returns to the network on Monday, March 22.

The series tells the stories of ex-Amish as they try to establish their lives outside of the insular world in which they grew up.

Jeremiah and his wife Carmella will be featured on the show. They tied the knot on the series in 2016. Shortly after their marriage, the couple struggled with marital issues. Carmela left Jeremiah and moved to Washington. The couple later mended their fractured relationship.

TLC’s press site revealed Jeremiah’s plans to hunt for his biological family, but false leads and tragedy threatened to derail his search.

“I was adopted into the Amish community when I was 1 1/2 half,” he admitted. He also shared he wanted to meet my biological father,” he said in a clip seen here. Jeremiah also revealed his family did not know about his existence.

He will also get a chance to speak to his grandmother over the phone and will get emotional during their conversation reported Soap Dirt.

Sabrina will juggle a fourth pregnancy and her relationship with the baby’s father, Jethro Nolt.

This season she will celebrate one year of sobriety after struggling with addiction in the past. She was not a full-time cast member in season 4 in 2015, around the same time she lost custody of her daughter, Oakley. She also lost custody of her older daughter, Arianna, as reported by People Magazine.

“Jethro’s father is a preacher in the conservative Mennonite church and so we’ve known each other for a long time,” she said to In Touch in January 2019.

In 2019, Soap Dirt reported she gave birth to a son, Zekiah Brysen Nolt with then-boyfriend Jeff Nolt.

Viewers will be introduced to Rosanna Miller and Maureen Byler who will leave their tight-knit Amish communities for the first time and travel to join Jeremiah, Carmella, and Sabrina as they experience “firsts” in the non-Amish world. These will include a belly-button piercing, a steamy romance, and a French kiss!

Rosanna’s sheltered life has not prepared her to deal with the stress of the English, or non-Amish, world. She is still determined to soak up her new surroundings.

Maureen is similarly excited to experience the English world, and a budding relationship will help her acclimate even faster.