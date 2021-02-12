‘RHOSLC’ Star Meredith Marks Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Dress For Sexy Reunion Selfies

Meredith Marks may be disengaging from the drama on-camera, but she’s certainly been engaging with her fans on social media. Marks brought the heat to her Instagram page this week, showing her smoking hot look from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion with a series of sexy selfies that have quickly captured the attention of her fans.

The jewelry designer has become a fan-favorite in her freshman season of the show, and her Instagram following is growing by the day. The Park City resident has been sharing photos from episodes as they air, and her recent post followed the same theme.

The first photo in the series of three was snapped selfie-style on the set of the explosive reunion. Marks posed in the center of the frame, in front of a snowy backdrop with a lit Christmas tree. She extended one arm forward and the opposite near her hip. The look teased a glimpse of the upper half of her gown, which boasted a plunging neckline and an eyeful of cleavage. The garment was constructed of shimmery gold fabric. Its front folded along the neckline to reveal the solid black lining.

She styled her newly-cut tresses with a deep side part as they spilled over her shoulders and back. Marks wore a pair of beautiful silver earrings from her own brand, which provided her look with just the right amount of bling. The reality star lined her pout with her signature pink lipstick.

Marks enlisted the help of her friends in the next update, standing with co-stars Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. Marks and Gay stood on the ends while Rose posed in the middle. The trio all wore smiles on their faces while showing off their sleek wardrobes. Rose rocked a sequined gown with a deep V-neckline. The garment cinched around her waist to highlight her tiny frame. She added a pair of large hoop earrings to complete her look.

Gay rocked a curve-hugging dress that was embellished with gold sequins. She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part and loose waves that spilled over either side of her shoulder. In the last photo, Marks stood with another one of her co-stars, Mary Cosby. The pair leaned their heads together as they smiled big for the camera.

It comes as no surprise that the post has garnered rave reviews for the new darling of Bravo. More than 31,000 double-tapped the upload and an additional 1,200 left comments. Most fans complimented Marks on her beauty, while a few others pointed out the resemblance to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards.

“Excited to watch you engage!” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames alongside their comment.

“Meredith Marks taught me how to disengage from toxic people and conversations. You are such a boss queen and you wear your crown with ease,” a second person exclaimed.

“So here for this! You look stunning,” one more fan applauded.