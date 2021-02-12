Kacey Musgraves Opens Up About Marriage To Ruston Kelly For The First Time: ‘It Just Didn’t Work’

Kacey Musgraves has graced the latest cover of Rolling Stone magazine and is opening up about her marriage to Ruston Kelly that could also be impacting her new music.

According to Music News, the “Oh, What A World” hitmaker announced that she and Kelly were no longer together last year. The pair released a joint statement that explained the love they have for each other goes far beyond the relationship they shared and that they will remain friends for the rest of their lives.

In her recent interview, Musgraves talks about their breakup for the first time since the announcement.

“It’s nothing more than that. It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed,” she revealed.

Since splitting, the six-time Grammy Award winner admitted she started to question the concept of people getting married.

“I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings. But look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. They’re doing something right… I think I live best by myself. I think it’s OK to realise that,” Musgraves stated.

The country singer’s last studio album Golden Hour — which won Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards — helped take her career to the next level. The songwriter has been busy creating new material and admits it could be inspired by their relationship. However, she she promised she will “honor” the love they had and not just focus on the negative.

Musgraves and Kelly appeared to have stayed true to their statement and have remained friends. From time to time, they can be seen commenting on each other’s social media posts.

On the cover, Musgraves was captured close-up and was surrounded by white feathers. Her brunette hair was visible from the front and she painted her nails with a coat of white polish. Musgraves opted for a small nose stud and radiated happiness while flashing a smile directly at the camera lens.

The publication credited Ryan McGinley for the photography.

