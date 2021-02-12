Paige VanZant Sends Temperatures Soaring In Plunging Red Bikini

Paige VanZant gave a peek at her toned bikini body on Instagram this week when she shared a stunning photo of herself in a plunging top. The mixed martial artist and model wowed in the February 10 upload as she posed somewhere sunny and teased fans with how hot it was as she enjoyed some rest and relaxation following her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

Paige snapped the selfie from the chest up and showed off her stunning smile with her slightly glossy lips apart to flash her pearly whites. The 26-year-old let her long, blond hair down. It blew in the breeze in front of her face and over her right shoulder.

She rocked a fire engine red halterneck bikini top that revealed some cleavage and her tanned skin. It highlighted her muscular bare shoulders as it tied behind her neck with a thin string around her slim torso.

Her natural beauty was front and center as her blemish-free skin glowed in the natural sunlight.

Paige angled the camera slightly upwards to show off the bright blue, cloudless sky. She was surrounded by white buildings and what appeared to be palm trees as she relaxed somewhere tropical.

Paige teased fans in the caption by sharing that it was 81 °F and sunny alongside a sunshine emoji. She asked her 2.7 million followers to share the temperature where they were in the comments section.

Many shared the overwhelmingly cold temperatures in their locations, while others heaped praise on her.

“It should be illegal to be that [fire emoji]!!!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful it’s 65 here in SD!,” another commented alongside a heart eye face.

“So beautiful,” a third comment read alongside three red hearts.

“Diosa,” another wrote in Spanish with several heart eye faces, which translates in English (via Google Translate) to “Goddess.”

The photo proved very popular with her 2.7 million followers. It attracted more than 165,900 likes and over 6,700 comments.

Paige’s snap came after she gave fans a better look at her toned bikini body in another Instagram upload this week. The star flashed her jaw dropping abs in an electric blue two-piece, featuring a triangle top and double strap low-rise bottoms, as she posed at the beach.

Paige flashed a peace sign and put her left hand on her hip as she stood barefoot on the sand in front of the ocean. She slicked her wet hair back and smiled, captioning the upload with a palm tree and sunshine emoji.