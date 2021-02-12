Caroline Zalog Flaunts Fit Figure & Legs For Days In Sexy Mini Dress For Smoking-Hot Selfie

Caroline Zalog took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 11, to share a smoking-hot update with her 1.3 million followers. In the latest post, the American model rocked a tight-fitting mini dress that showcased her incredible figure.

In the first snap, Caroline took a selfie in her daring outfit inside a well-lit room. She stood in front of a mirror with her legs apart as she popped her hip to the side. The babe held her phone with her left hand and angled it just above her shoulder. She checked her stance through the screen as she took the selfie. The influencer had a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted.

The second pic showed the blond bombshell in a different stance. This time, she slightly angled her body sideways as she let her right arm hang on her side. She confidently showcased her fantastic figure as she gazed into the screen and gave a closed-lip smile.

In the update, Caroline rocked a black dress. The garment had a skintight fit that emphasized her slender frame. As a result, her flat midsection was noticeable in the shots. The sleeveless design helped highlight her shoulders and slim arms. Its neckline also displayed a hint of her decolletage, which made several fans happy. The scanty attire looked like it had padded cups attached to it, and it hugged her buxom curves. The length of the piece reached her upper thighs, which exposed an ample amount of skin.

Caroline completed her ensemble with a pair of nude-colored heeled sandals that boosted her height.

For the occasion, the influencer wore her blond hair in a center part and opted for her usual straight hairstyle. She let the long strands fall on her back, keeping the front side of her body free from her locks. She ditched the accessories as not to distract her viewers from her new outfit.

Caroline dropped a black heart emoji in the caption of the post. She added a tag for her social media page in one of the pictures.

In less than a day of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the new share has been liked more than 50,900 times and has received over 560 comments. Her avid admirers and several fellow models wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how gorgeous she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a string of emoji to express their feelings about the new addition to her feed.

“One of the prettiest woman I’ve seen in my life,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! How tall are you? You look so sexy and fierce,” commented another follower.