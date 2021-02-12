Jessie Ware Talks New Music & Working With Kylie Minogue: ‘It’s Happening’

British pop singer Jessie Ware is ready to release more music and has revealed in a new interview with The Official Charts that she is collaborating with Australian music icon Kylie Mingoue.

Last year, Ware released her fourth studio album, What’s Your Pleasure?, which featured a lot of inspiration from disco music. The “Say You Love Me” hitmaker previously told fans she is releasing a deluxe edition of the LP but has been pretty tight-lipped about everything, until now.

Ware explained in the recent interview that she had many songs that didn’t make the original album. However, that wasn’t because they weren’t good enough. She explained that she already knows her next studio album in the future will not be similar to What’s Your Pleasure? so she doesn’t want to waste the unheard material.

“So there’s some songs that didn’t make the record because I needed to tell the right story with ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ and now actually, weirdly, the deluxe has created this new story and the new songs work really well together which is exciting. I think that if my fans liked ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, this will keep them dancing a bit longer,” Ware said.

The BRIT Award-nominated songstress has been very vocal about being a fan of Minogue and has officially let everyone know that a collaboration between the two is officially happening.

“I’m working with her. It’s happening. Maybe we wouldn’t have thought to work together if we hadn’t had made similar albums? We hit it off over a halibut. Christmas cards and everything!”

This isn’t the first time Ware and Minogue have worked together. Last year, the former Neighbours actress featured on Ware’s podcast, Table Manners, which she hosts with her mom.

Ware previously posted a snapshot of the duo on Instagram in November and stated in her caption that she had plans to be in the studio with Minogue in 2021.

Ware is taking her new material on the road but has had to recently informed fans on Twitter that the shows have been postponed until December due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a user on Twitter insisted that a collaborated between Ware and Lily Allen would “save the world.”

Allen quickly saw the tweet and said she was “down” for the idea. Ware soon responded and agreed.

There appears to have been no more discussion about the potential collab but judging by the fans reactions, they are totally here for it.