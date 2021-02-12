‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Admits Marriage Is ‘Struggling,’ Reveals If She’s Divorcing Joe

Melissa Gorga got very candid about her relationship with her husband Joe Gorga in a new interview. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about the rocky state of their 16-year marriage and how their struggles will play out on Season 11 of the Bravo hit.

The mom of three admitted they’ve been going through a rough patch lately but made it clear that she’s not seriously considering divorce right now as they work on their relationship.

“It’s not easy. We’re struggling. I’m not sitting here telling you that, like, I’m moving out of my house today but we were struggling and we show it,” Melissa told Us Weekly, adding that they’re currently “fighting out of it.”

“We’re a great couple. We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family and it’s not easy to be on reality TV for 11 years and still stand strong,” the 41-year-old reality star and Envy boutique owner added.

Melissa confirmed that the upcoming new episodes of RHONJ will be “very raw” and “real” and won’t hide the difficulties she and Joe, who is brother to co-star Teresa Giudice, have faced.

The star opened up about why she thinks her marriage has been under strain, confessing that Joe is very set in his ways and isn’t a big fan of change.

Melissa explained that they’ve been together since she was 24-year-old and noted that she’s changed a lot over the past 17 years.

Thos Robinson / Getty Images

“I feel like this is a scary part of marriage. Either you’re going to grow together or you’re going to grow apart. And I think we’re fighting really hard to grow together.”

Melissa also noted that they’re working to stay together because of their many years of history and their three children, Antonia, Joey, and Gino.

A teaser for the new season, which can be seen via Bravo’s YouTube account here, teased drama ahead for the fan-favorite couple after her co-star Margaret Josephs admitted that many relationships look perfect on the outside but aren’t necessarily on the inside.

The family showed a united front last month when Melissa got fans excited for new episodes on her Instagram account.

She shared a Boomerang video of herself dancing in front of a green screen with her husband and their kids as they seemingly filmed pieces for the show together.

Melissa tagged all of her family’s accounts and wrote that they’re “ready” for the new season in the caption alongside the hashtag “#RHONJ.”