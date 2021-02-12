What Britney Spears’ Ex-Assistant Felicia Culotta Really Thinks Of Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Felicia featured heavily in the viral 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary.

Britney Spears‘ former assistant and close friend Felicia Culotta revealed her true feelings about the popstar’s boyfriend Sam Asghari. Felicia, who features heavily in the newly released documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, opened up about the model and actor in a new interview, revealing that she’s actually a big fan of his.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Felicia admitted that she thinks Britney and Sam make a great couple and confirmed that she has met him before.

“I know Sam. He is a wonderful guy,” she said.

“Not only is he extremely well-spoken and kind, he is simply and utterly so handsome, and they look great together!” she added.

Britney and Sam have been dating for more than four years after they met on the set of her music video for her 2016 single “Slumber Party.” They regularly feature on each other’s social media accounts and the latter has repeatedly spoken out in defense of the singer, with him recently issuing a statement about their relationship in which he referred to the mom of two as his “better half.”

Felicia also spoke out about her involvement in the New York Times documentary, which has garnered a lot of attention since it debuted on FX and Hulu earlier this month. It took a deep dive into Britney’s career and also shone a light on her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, and the #FreeBritney movement by speaking to those familiar with the situation.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

In it, she discussed in detail how she became a minder/assistant for and close friend to the star, particularly in the early days of her career while her parents remained in their home town of Kentwood, Louisiana, to keep Britney sister’s Jamie Lynn in school.

“I am most happy that the New York Times doc asked me to give a bit of the ‘beginning’ of my time with Britney because I truly knew the fans fell head over heels with her,” she explained.

Felicia added that she decided to take part because she “just wanted the world to remember that.”

Her thoughts on Sam follow the model making some controversial remarks about his girlfriend’s father in the wake of the documentary, which has gone viral since its February 5 release.

Taking to his Instagram story, per People, Sam wrote that he has “zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way.”

“In my opinion, Jamie is a total d*ck,” he added.