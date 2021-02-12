Tarsha Whitmore Gets Into ‘Valentine’s Day Spirit’ In Sexy Red Dress & Poses With A Rose

Tarsha Whitmore treated Instagram followers to an early Valentine’s Day tease this morning as she slipped into a skintight red mini dress and posed with a rose. The Aussie beauty was all glammed up and rocked a headful of voluminous curls, cutting a seductive and elegant figure in the upload that stunned fans.

The Oh Polly ambassador represented the brand in a glossy satin dress that showed serious skin and accentuated her hourglass figure. The slinky number clung to every inch of her sculpted body, highlighting her small waist, round hips, and perky chest. Its low-cut neckline flashed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, while a delicate lace trim lured the gaze toward her busty assets.

The garment sported drawstrings on both sides, which gave it a ruched texture that further emphasized Tarsha’s curves. The strappy design gave fans a peek at her toned shoulders and arms, Meanwhile, the thigh-skimming hemline showed off her sexy legs.

Tarsha spruced up the outfit with discrete gold jewelry that didn’t take any attention away from the eye-popping dress. She wore hoop earrings and a dainty chain necklace that grazed just above her chiseled collar bone, leaving her ample décolletage on show. The gorgeous blonde wore her hair with a deep side-part, brushing her locks over her shoulder. She finished off the smoking-hot look with a classy white manicure.

Her online admirers seemed to be loving the look, taking to the comments section to showed the model with compliments.

“HERE SHE IS,” one person wrote in all caps, followed by a drooling-face emoji.

“You look amazing,” said a second Instagrammer, trailed by a pair of heart eyes.

“Gorgeous like always,” opined a third user.

“Damn be my valentine,” chimed in another smitten fan, who added a heart and heart-eyes emoji.

Tarsha was snapped inside a car and appeared to be on her way to a romantic date. The stunner struck a sultry pose as she lounged on her side and grazed her cheek with the red rose. She was facing the camera but wasn’t looking at the lens. She rested her other hand on her hip and thigh, and slightly parted her lips in a seductive way.

The 20-year-old included a second snap wherein she posed sideways and flaunted her sexy profile. She raised her knee and gave fans an eyeful of her chiseled pins, flashing a peek of her strappy shoes that wrapped around her supple shin. They were red to match her outfit and tied in the back with a tiny bow sporting metallic-gold ends. A flirty bow also decorated the short hemline, creating symmetry. Tarsha seductively grazed her chest with the flower and shot an enticing stare at the camera.

The model appeared to have been photographed at night, with the flash serving to illuminate her figure. Her bronzed skin glistened in the light, drawing attention to her flawless suntan. The dark car interior made her attire pop, putting extra emphasis on her curves.

Tarsha took to her caption to indicate the post was intended as Valentine’s Day inspiration. She added a rose emoji.

The bombshell served up more inspiration in a post shared to Instagram last week, in which she got V-Day-ready in see-through lingerie.