NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant & Wayne Ellington Could Be Traded To LA Lakers For Four Players & First-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers may be currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they would no longer seek major roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline. With the emergence of title contenders like the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers should continue to find ways to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to strengthen their chances of defending their throne this year. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jared Dudley, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Jerami Grant and Wayne Ellington. Though it would cost them three essential members of their rotation and a future first-round selection, the suggested deal is worth exploring for the Purple and Gold.

By sending all those assets to Detroit, the Lakers would be receiving one of the most underrated two-way players in the league in Grant. Grant may not be an All-Star, but his arrival in Los Angeles could bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor.

“Jerami Grant is a player with great size on the floor. He is extremely valuable and that is showing this season. Especially with Denver, where the Nuggets certainly miss his services. Grant would bring versatility and ability on both ends of the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers. Jerami Grant is a true ‘3-and-D’ player who has shown even greater upside as a shot creator and playmaker with expanded opportunity. At 6-foot-8, he can play many positions on both ends. This would be a perfect fit alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Grant is currently showing a remarkable performance this season. In his first 24 games with the Pistons, he’s averaging 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Grant wouldn’t only give the Lakers a very reliable third scoring option behind James and Davis, but also someone who could be tasked to guard the opposing team’s best player.

Aside from Grant, the proposed scenario would also allow the Lakers to bring back a familiar face in Ellington, who played for the team for one season. Los Angeles would be getting a veteran three-and-D wingman in Ellington. Sharing the court with an elite three-point shooter like him would be beneficial for James and Davis as it would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

Meanwhile, if the deal would push through, it would also benefit the Pistons, especially if they finally decide to take a different route. In exchange for Grant and Ellington, the Pistons would be acquiring two young and promising talents in Kuzma and Horton-Tucker and a future draft asset that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Caldwell-Pope could temporarily serve as a veteran mentor to their young core until they find a trade partner who’s willing to give up precious assets for a two-way guard.