Arianny Celeste Flaunts Cleavage & Sideboob In White Teddy: ‘Angelic With An Edge’

Arianny Celeste enticed her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a sexy snap of herself ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend. She hinted that she’s angelic, but she is also edgy.

In the photo, the UFC ring girl posed in a light-colored room with white blinds that had bright light filtering through them. She wore a high-cut white teddy with a tantalizing lace-up neckline that dipped well below her breasts, offering a generous glimpse of her cleavage. The arm openings and her bent over pose with one arm resting on her slender waist also revealed a hint of her sideboob under one arm. The lingerie featured a matching garter belt that threaded through belt loops in the side and the straps connected with strips of faux leather material and silver metallic hoops. Each one also featured a small bow. The outfit showcased the mother of one’s voluptuous, fit curves.

Arianny sported a sparkly statement choker around her neck for accessories, and she had on a gold bracelet. The model’s fingernails had a light-colored manicure that complimented her outfit. Her highlighted brunette hair tumbled in soft ringlets over one shoulder and down her back, with shorter layers framing her face and partly obscuring her cheek. She looked down into the camera’s lens with her big brown eyes, and she had her full lips slightly open, revealing a few of her teeth.

Instagram users expressed their appreciation for Arianny’s sexy post. At least 18,200 hit the like button, and more than 260 took a moment to compose a thoughtful comment praising her.

“Oh my goodness! You have beautiful eyes and lips of love. You’re a total babe and a fierce angel,” enthused one devotee who used flames to complete the thought.

“Simply stunning. You look amazing. You’re an absolute hottie,” a second fan declared, including pink double hearts, lips, star-eye, and heart-eye emoji.

“You are so beautiful, Arianny. You look like a beautiful princess. Those eyes. They get me every time. You’re right. You are an edgy angel,” gushed a third follower, adding flames, hearts, and roses.

“Wow! You are amazing. Your body is totally heavenly. You’re the hottest on IG, and becoming a mother only increased your hotness,” a fourth Instagram user replied, along with a blushing and a winking smiley.

Arianny regularly treats her followers to photos of herself modeling skimpy outfits and lingerie. The Inquisitr previously reported that she revealed her massive cleavage in a black tedding while posing outdoors and holding a cowboy hat.