Chelsea Handler Gets Naked In The Snow And Covers Her Bits With Books

Chelsea had three new reading recommendations for her fans.

Chelsea Handler stripped down and braved the chill in the air to show off her fantastic figure and her love of books. The 45-year-old comedian wasn’t wearing a stitch above the knee while standing in the snow, but she did cover up with her three newest reading recommendations.

For her latest Instagram share, Chelsea posed for a pair of photos outside. She stood on a balcony with a close-up view of tall evergreen trees. Their branches were blanketed with snow, and the cold white stuff was also all piled up on the ground around her feet. There was so much of it that it almost reached her ankles.

While her body was bare, Chelsea did opt to protect her feet with a pair of black knee-high socks and ski boots. The only other items she wore were a white ski helmet with a chinstrap and ski goggles with a rose-tinted lens. Her headwear was a hit with some of her IG followers.

“The helmet really pulls it all together,” read one response to her post.

“Safety first,” Chelsea replied.

As the comedian stood in front of her balcony’s snow-covered rail, she threw her head back to laugh. Her right hand was splayed against her chest, and she used her fingers to hold two books over her ample breasts. One of the paperbacks was Less by Andrew Sean Leer, and the other was Black Girl, Call Home by Jasmine Mans.

Chelsea used her left hand to position a hardback copy of the hefty Nicholas Stargardt nonfiction work, The German War, over her lower bits. She stood with her toned thighs spread apart as more snow sprinkled down on her.

In her second pic, Chelsea bent over and popped her booty out while almost managing to keep her NSFW parts covered up with her reading material. She gave the camera a big smile as she suffered a slip that she later hid with a book emoji.

Chelsea’s post included two videos in which she reviewed the latest round of books to double as censor bars for the body-confident star. She said that she enjoyed getting a history lesson from The German War, noting that she skipped college and missed out on learning some of the knowledge contained in its pages. She described the poetry collection Black Girl, Call Home as “beautiful and moving,” saying that it would make a great gift.

As for Less, Chelsea explained that she decided to read the gay love story because she thinks that “we owe it to gay people to read more about their stories” after pointing out they’ve been underrepresented in literature for so long.